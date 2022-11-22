Advanced search
    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
41.90 USD   +1.95%
05:34pCompass Minerals Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank Lithium | Battery Supply Chain Conference
BU
06:03aCompass Minerals International Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/21SEC Reports Enforcement Stats—The "Risk-Reward Calculation Is Not What It Was"
AQ
Compass Minerals Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank Lithium | Battery Supply Chain Conference

11/22/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced that it will participate in the 7th Annual Deutsche Bank Lithium | Battery Supply Chain Conference in New York City on Dec. 7, 2022.

Chris Yandell, the company’s head of lithium, will participate in a panel regarding lithium supply. Yandell, Lorin Crenshaw, chief financial officer, and Ryan Bartlett, senior vice president, lithium commercial and technology, will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Updated presentation materials will be available at the time of the event through the investor relations section of the Compass Minerals’ website at compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 224 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -107x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 1 685 M 1 685 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 223
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Reece Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Fisher Chief Information & Transformation Officer
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-19.54%1 685
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.95.94%28 224
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 827
FMC CORPORATION16.16%15 917
ICL GROUP LTD-8.03%10 234
OCI N.V.54.56%7 667