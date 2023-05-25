Advanced search
    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
05:38p 2023-05-25
33.32 USD   -2.17%
Compass Minerals Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

05/25/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced that Lorin Crenshaw, chief financial officer, and Chris Yandell, head of lithium, will participate in one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor events. The events are as follows:

  • June 7, 2023 – Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston
  • June 8, 2023 – Deutsche Bank’s 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference in New York City

Presentation materials will be available at the time of the event through the investor relations section of the Compass Minerals website at compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.


All news about COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:38pCompass Minerals Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
05/23Compass Minerals Keeps Fiscal Q3 Cash Dividend at $0.15 per Share, Payable June 20 to S..
MT
05/23Compass Minerals Declares Fiscal Third Quarter of 2023 Dividend
BU
05/23Compass Minerals Declares Fiscal Third Quarter of 2023 Dividend, Payable on June 20, 20..
CI
05/22Ford Signs Lithium Supply Deals With Albemarle, Others for Electric-Vehicle Battery Pro..
MT
05/22Ford Signs Separate Lithium Supply Deals for Electric Vehicle Battery Production
MT
05/22Deutsche Bank Adjusts Compass Minerals International Price Target to $45 From $50, Main..
MT
05/22Factbox-Ford strikes multiple lithium deals to ramp up EV production
RE
05/22Compass Minerals to Supply Ford With Lithium Carbonate
DJ
05/22Compass Minerals Signs Binding Multiyear Agreement to Supply Ford Motor Company with Ba..
BU
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 219 M - -
Net income 2023 -4,63 M - -
Net Debt 2023 815 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -538x
Yield 2023 1,76%
Capitalization 1 401 M 1 401 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 954
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,06 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Reece Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Fisher Chief Information & Transformation Officer
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.93%1 401
CORTEVA, INC.-6.01%39 276
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-10.17%19 729
FMC CORPORATION-15.94%13 129
ICL GROUP LTD-11.20%7 834
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.27%6 277
