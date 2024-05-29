Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced that Edward C. Dowling Jr., president and CEO, and Lorin Crenshaw, chief financial officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor events. The events are as follows:

June 5, 2024 – Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston

June 6, 2024 – Deutsche Bank’s 15th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference in New York City

Updated presentation materials will be available at the time of the event through the investor relations section of the Compass Minerals’ website at compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, it is working to develop a long-term fire-retardant business. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528478420/en/