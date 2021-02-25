Log in
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
Compass Minerals : Declares First Quarter Dividend

02/25/2021
The board of directors of Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share. This dividend is payable March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2021.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 391 M - -
Net income 2020 74,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 4,33%
Capitalization 2 270 M 2 270 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James D. Standen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard S. Grant Non-Executive Chairman
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Mary L. Frontczak Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.31%2 270
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.18.07%15 255
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY11.26%12 276
ICL GROUP LTD16.50%7 497
PHOSAGRO25.73%6 925
UPL LIMITED27.01%5 859
