Compass Minerals Declares Fiscal First Quarter of 2023 Dividend

The board of directors of Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend is payable Dec. 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 9, 2022.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006422/en/