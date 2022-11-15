Advanced search
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

2022-11-15
43.52 USD   +0.09%
Compass Minerals Declares Fiscal First Quarter of 2023 Dividend

11/15/2022
The board of directors of Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend is payable Dec. 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 9, 2022.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.


All news about COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:16pCompass Minerals Declares Fiscal First Quarter of 2023 Dividend
BU
11/14Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Re..
BU
11/10Compass Minerals Secures Deal to Supply LG Energy Solution with Battery-Grade Lithium C..
MT
11/10Compass Minerals International Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
11/10Compass Minerals Signs Binding Multiyear Agreement to Supply LG Energy Solution with Ba..
BU
11/10Compass Minerals Signs Binding Multiyear Agreement to Supply LG Energy Solution with Ba..
CI
11/01Compass Minerals International : Brent Collins Joins Compass Minerals as VP, Investor Rela..
PU
10/18Compass Minerals International Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD..
AQ
10/18Compass Minerals Announces Closing of $252 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Koc..
BU
10/18Compass Minerals International, Inc. announced that it has received $251.847909 million..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 224 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -113x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 1 783 M 1 783 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 223
Free-Float 95,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,48 $
Average target price 61,71 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Reece Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Fisher Chief Information & Transformation Officer
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.88%1 783
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.120.17%29 986
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 794
FMC CORPORATION14.25%15 900
ICL GROUP LTD-2.03%11 023
OCI N.V.55.78%7 795