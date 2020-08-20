Log in
Compass Minerals : Declares Third Quarter Dividend

08/20/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global essential minerals company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 1, 2020.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 483 M - -
Net income 2020 97,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 5,07%
Capitalization 1 938 M 1 938 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 131
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Grant Non-Executive Chairman
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
James D. Standen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Allan R. Rothwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.33%1 938
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY56.08%9 243
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.21.88%8 478
ICL GROUP LTD-20.18%5 519
UPL LIMITED-15.83%5 098
PHOSAGRO17.11%4 992
