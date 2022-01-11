Compass Minerals International : 2021 Annual Report

As fiscal 2022 began, Compass Minerals finalized a $45 million equity investment in Fortress North America (Fortress), a next-generation fire retardant company. Fortress is dedicated to developing and producing a portfolio of more environmentally friendly and carbon neutral fire retardants to combat the devastating effects of wildfires. The growth outlook for this segment appears to be very attractive and we anticipate Fortress' high-demand season will help to counter-balance the seasonality of our core deicing salt business.

The resilience of our business and dedication of our workforce enabled Compass Minerals to navigate a challenging environment while remaining agile in our approach to market forces. We continued to manage the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic through the ongoing implementation of responsible safety and health protocols across our operations. In fiscal 2021, consolidated revenue was up 20% versus the comparable 2020 period, due to strong sales volumes across both our Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. Even with inconsistent weather patterns-including wide variability in snowfall over the winter and prolonged droughts over the summer-Compass Minerals was able to close the year on strong footing because we remained devoted to our key strategic priorities.

Compass Minerals' consistent performance has been driven by a dedication to our company's overarching priorities: (1) building a sustainable culture, (2) delivering on our commitments and (3) undertaking a deep strategic assessment of our advantaged assets and related capabilities. Our leadership team is focused on these imperatives, and in the pages ahead, we will outline how we executed against them in fiscal 2021.

Looking forward, our objective will be to create shareholder value by maintaining momentum in our core salt and plant nutrition businesses while positioning Compass Minerals to deliver on the growth opportunities in front of us. I am optimistic for the years ahead, as we continue to produce, manufacture and market a portfolio of essential products that help keep people safe, feed the world and enrich lives.

Kevin S. Crutchfield

President and CEO

Jan. 11, 2022