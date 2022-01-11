Compass Minerals International : 2021 Annual Report
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
At Compass Minerals, we are guided by the philosophy that long-term success must be built on a foundation of consistent execution. Our steadfast commitment to that philosophy is buttressed by the dedication of our workforce, the value of our advantaged assets and the resilience of our business model.
The past year has brought changes and opportunities to Compass Minerals. To better align our financial reporting with the seasonality of our business and the work we do as a company, we changed our fiscal year-end from Dec.
31 to Sept. 30. Our fiscal 2021 results are reported for the nine-month period from Jan. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2021.
Over fiscal 2021, we took several steps to optimize our asset base as part of our ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value. We finalized the sale of our North America micronutrient assets as well as the divestment of our South America specialty plant nutrition business, enabling a significant reduction in debt. We also announced the development of a new addition to our essential minerals portfolio - a lithium brine resource at our Ogden, Utah, solar evaporation site on the Great Salt Lake. More recently, we have announced the successful conversion testing by Veolia of our lithium brine to battery-grade hydroxide, representing a significant milestone in our lithium development project. As we continue to map the optimal path forward to serve the growing domestic market demand for battery-grade lithium, we are dually focused on ensuring sustainable operations while maximizing the long-term value of the asset.
As fiscal 2022 began, Compass Minerals finalized a $45 million equity investment in Fortress North America (Fortress), a next-generation fire retardant company. Fortress is dedicated to developing and producing a portfolio of more environmentally friendly and carbon neutral fire retardants to combat the devastating effects of wildfires. The growth outlook for this segment appears to be very attractive and we anticipate Fortress' high-demand season will help to counter-balance the seasonality of our core deicing salt business.
The resilience of our business and dedication of our workforce enabled Compass Minerals to navigate a challenging environment while remaining agile in our approach to market forces. We continued to manage the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic through the ongoing implementation of responsible safety and health protocols across our operations. In fiscal 2021, consolidated revenue was up 20% versus the comparable 2020 period, due to strong sales volumes across both our Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. Even with inconsistent weather patterns-including wide variability in snowfall over the winter and prolonged droughts over the summer-Compass Minerals was able to close the year on strong footing because we remained devoted to our key strategic priorities.
Compass Minerals' consistent performance has been driven by a dedication to our company's overarching priorities: (1) building a sustainable culture, (2) delivering on our commitments and (3) undertaking a deep strategic assessment of our advantaged assets and related capabilities. Our leadership team is focused on these imperatives, and in the pages ahead, we will outline how we executed against them in fiscal 2021.
Looking forward, our objective will be to create shareholder value by maintaining momentum in our core salt and plant nutrition businesses while positioning Compass Minerals to deliver on the growth opportunities in front of us. I am optimistic for the years ahead, as we continue to produce, manufacture and market a portfolio of essential products that help keep people safe, feed the world and enrich lives.
Kevin S. Crutchfield
President and CEO
Jan. 11, 2022
NORTH AMERICA
UNITED KINGDOM
EXECUTION THROUGH INCLUSION
Building a sustainable culture means ensuring that everyone has a voice and every voice matters. As we continue to strengthen our culture at Compass Minerals, we do so in a way that promotes diversity, belonging, inclusion and equity. By hiring, developing and promoting talented employees with different backgrounds and experiences, we bring in a wider range of perspectives on critical issues.
OUR PRIORITY FOCUS AREAS
BUILDING A
SUSTAINABLE CULTURE
Compass Minerals' culture is built upon a foundation of ensuring the safety and well-being of our workforce. We are continuously striving toward an ultimate
goal of "zero harm," which includes zero injuries to our employees and contractors. Achieving this goal rests on a strategy of training, communication and empowerment of employees.
Employee engagement and development are critical to building strong execution muscle. We continuously look for ways to refine and improve training and professional development opportunities for employees so they have the resources needed to thrive and grow. At the same time, we aim to improve our long-term performance across the organization by utilizing our nine priority health practices, including shared vision, role clarity and operational discipline. These practices are designed
to transform our company into a high-performing organization by helping employees understand Compass Minerals' plan for our future and how their work contributes to company success.
DELIVERING ON
OUR COMMITMENTS
Compass Minerals is guided by our Core Purpose of helping keep people safe, feed the world and enrich lives, every day. Delivering on commitments to our customers, shareholders, employees and communities provides us with a strong foundation for success, from which we are able to grow our business and pursue strategic opportunities.
By maintaining focus on our enterprise-wide optimization, we are strengthening the organization through a bottom-up process of innovation and continuous improvement. We also actively work to drive operational improvements at our mines and plants, exemplified by Goderich mine, where Compass Minerals has made meaningful progress in labor relations over the past several years and continues to develop a long-term mine plan. Notably, in March 2021, we finalized a five-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with our unionized employees - the longest CBA ever negotiated at Goderich mine, dating back to when the mine first opened in 1959.
STRATEGIC ASSESSMENT OF OUR
ADVANTAGED ASSETS AND CAPABILITIES
Two years ago, Compass Minerals committed to an evaluation of our core strengths and opportunities to leverage our advantaged assets. Over the course of fiscal 2021 we took several actions to optimize our asset base. This included completing the sales of our North America micronutrients assets in May 2021 and our South America specialty plant nutrition business in July 2021. These actions enabled a significant reduction in Compass Minerals' long-term debt, from approximately $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, to $935 million as of Sept. 30, 2021. This has strengthened our balance sheet and helped give us the flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities.
One such growth opportunity is the development of a sustainable lithium brine resource at our Ogden, Utah, solar evaporation site. We believe our company is uniquely positioned to capture this newly defined lithium resource with nominal incremental environmental impact to the beds and waters of the Great Salt Lake. We expect to enter the market in 2025 with a battery-grade lithium product and look forward to contributing to a sustainable, secure domestic
lithium supply chain.
SALT
Compass Minerals is a leading salt producer in North America and the U.K. We produce and manufacture a portfolio of salt products for highway deicing, water care, animal nutrition, culinary use and numerous other industrial applications.
While we encountered some challenges over the course of fiscal 2021, such as significantly higher input material and shipping costs, Salt segment revenue increased
22% in fiscal 2021 versus the comparable 2020 period, primarily due to increased North America bid season commitments and strong February 2021 winter weather activity. Looking forward, we plan to continue to take
a disciplined approach toward geographic market expansion, including seeking opportunities to regain footing in our historically served markets.
PLANT NUTRITION
Our Plant Nutrition products contribute to higher crop yields, consistent growth, and improved overall plant health and protection. Compass Minerals is the largest producer in the Western Hemisphere of sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium, low-chloride potassium fertilizer.
We were able to increase revenue by 14% in fiscal 2021 versus the comparable 2020 period by optimizing sales price per ton due to favorable underlying agriculture market conditions. We plan to continue to meet the needs of our customer portfolio through efforts to balance price and demand while maintaining strong customer relationships.
