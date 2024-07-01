Compass Minerals has named Ashley Ward as the company's vice president, corporate controller.

Ward will serve as the principal accounting officer with lead responsibility for all technical accounting issues of the company, developing and maintaining all accounting policies and principles, and the management of external reporting requirements to ensure timely and accurate preparation of financial filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prior to joining Compass Minerals, Ward spent 10 years at Crestwood Equity Partners LP in positions within various business segments, including assistant controller and director, operational accounting and fixed assets. She started her career at Flint Hills Resources, Louis Dreyfus Commodities and Barkley, in financial reporting and accounting positions of growing responsibility. Ward received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Wichita State University.