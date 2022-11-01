Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Compass Minerals International, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:55 2022-11-01 pm EDT
39.97 USD   +1.09%
12:40pCompass Minerals International : Brent Collins Joins Compass Minerals as VP, Investor Relations
PU
10/18Compass Minerals International Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18Compass Minerals Announces Closing of $252 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Koch Minerals & Trading, LLC
BU
Compass Minerals International : Brent Collins Joins Compass Minerals as VP, Investor Relations

11/01/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
Compass Minerals has named Brent Collins as the company's Vice President, Investor Relations.

Collins will be responsible for developing and implementing a proactive and comprehensive global investor relations program for the company. He will interface between the investment community and the company, providing market intelligence and counsel to leadership while educating investors and analysts on Compass Minerals' business strategies and performance in a manner that over time assists in driving market recognition of the company's underlying intrinsic value.

Prior to joining the company, Collins served as head of investor relations at W&T Offshore, Inc. Previously, he was head of investor relations at Black Stone Minerals and was senior director of planning and investor relations at SM Energy Company.

Collins brings more than 16 years of investor relations experience along with additional relevant experience as an auditor, financial accountant and sell-side research associate to Compass Minerals. He received both a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Accountancy from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. Collins is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI).

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 16:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
