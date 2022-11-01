Compass Minerals International : Brent Collins Joins Compass Minerals as VP, Investor Relations

Compass Minerals has named Brent Collins as the company's Vice President, Investor Relations.

Collins will be responsible for developing and implementing a proactive and comprehensive global investor relations program for the company. He will interface between the investment community and the company, providing market intelligence and counsel to leadership while educating investors and analysts on Compass Minerals' business strategies and performance in a manner that over time assists in driving market recognition of the company's underlying intrinsic value.

Prior to joining the company, Collins served as head of investor relations at W&T Offshore, Inc. Previously, he was head of investor relations at Black Stone Minerals and was senior director of planning and investor relations at SM Energy Company.

Collins brings more than 16 years of investor relations experience along with additional relevant experience as an auditor, financial accountant and sell-side research associate to Compass Minerals. He received both a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Accountancy from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. Collins is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI).