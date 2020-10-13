Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Compass Minerals International, Inc.    CMP

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass Minerals International : Celebrates Global Fertilizer Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

Compass Minerals is proud to support Global Fertilizer Day on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Today and every day, our company salutes the agriculture industry.

Global Fertilizer Day celebrates the people who work to meet the growing global demand for nutritious and sustainably grown food. According to The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), two out of five people around the world have access to a reliable food supply because of the fertilizer industry.

The 90,000 people working in the U.S. fertilizer industry contribute $155 billion to the economy, while also significantly increasing the amount of food that can be grown per acre. Agriculture experts estimate that without the use of fertilizers, global food production would decline by 50%.

Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition plays a pivotal role in meeting global crop demand. Our efficient, high-quality plant nutrition products improve yield and deliver consistent crop quality - demonstrating just one way we responsibly transform Earth's natural resources to help keep people safe, feed the world and enrich lives, every day.

Fertilizer is an indispensable part of agriculture and is closely tied to the land and the surrounding water resources. With this relationship comes a responsibility to be good stewards of the environment. TFI and Compass Minerals, along with the entire fertilizer industry, are committed to being more efficient and protective of our resources. Read more about Compass Minerals' environmental commitment here.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 19:14:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03:15pCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Celebrates Global Fertilizer Day
PU
10/08COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third-Quar..
PU
10/08COMPASS MINERALS : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third-Quarter 2020 Earni..
BU
09/15COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Rob Fisher as Senior Vice President an..
AQ
09/15COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : September 2020 Business Overview
PU
09/14COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Rob Fisher as Senior Vice President an..
PU
09/09COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Midwestern BioAg Announces Change in Ownership,..
PR
08/31COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27COMPASS MINERALS : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/27COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Earns Mansfield Rule Certification Plus 2020 De..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 477 M - -
Net income 2020 96,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 4,54%
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 161 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 131
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 63,90 $
Last Close Price 63,65 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Grant Non-Executive Chairman
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
James D. Standen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Allan R. Rothwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.41%2 161
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.33.16%9 312
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY53.92%9 114
UPL LIMITED-13.40%5 280
ICL GROUP LTD-21.05%4 820
PHOSAGRO18.52%4 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group