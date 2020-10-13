Compass Minerals International : Celebrates Global Fertilizer Day

Compass Minerals is proud to support Global Fertilizer Day on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Today and every day, our company salutes the agriculture industry.

Global Fertilizer Day celebrates the people who work to meet the growing global demand for nutritious and sustainably grown food. According to The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), two out of five people around the world have access to a reliable food supply because of the fertilizer industry.

The 90,000 people working in the U.S. fertilizer industry contribute $155 billion to the economy, while also significantly increasing the amount of food that can be grown per acre. Agriculture experts estimate that without the use of fertilizers, global food production would decline by 50%.

Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition plays a pivotal role in meeting global crop demand. Our efficient, high-quality plant nutrition products improve yield and deliver consistent crop quality - demonstrating just one way we responsibly transform Earth's natural resources to help keep people safe, feed the world and enrich lives, every day.

Fertilizer is an indispensable part of agriculture and is closely tied to the land and the surrounding water resources. With this relationship comes a responsibility to be good stewards of the environment. TFI and Compass Minerals, along with the entire fertilizer industry, are committed to being more efficient and protective of our resources. Read more about Compass Minerals' environmental commitment here.