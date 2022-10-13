Advanced search
    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:32 2022-10-13 am EDT
38.66 USD   -2.00%
10:02aCompass Minerals International : Celebrates Global Fertilizer Day
PU
10/07SEC Charges Compass Minerals With Disclosure Violations Resulting From "deficient Disclosure Process"
AQ
10/03Compass Minerals International : Promotes Joe Havasi to VP, Natural Resources
PU
Compass Minerals International : Celebrates Global Fertilizer Day

10/13/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Compass Minerals is proud to recognize Global Fertilizer Day on Thursday, Oct. 13, to acknowledge the importance of those in the agriculture industry who work to meet the growing global demand for nutritious and sustainably grown food.

The food to feed our increasing global population depends on a steady supply of fertilizer nutrients. According to The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), agriculture experts estimate that without the use of fertilizers, global food production would decline by 50%.

Compass Minerals' Protassium+® premium sulfate of potash (SOP) fertilizer products play a role in fulfilling global crop demand. As a dual nutrient source, Protassium+ SOP delivers high potassium and sulfate sulfur to help farmers achieve greater yields and deliver consistent crop quality - demonstrating just one way the company helps keep people safe, feed the world and enrich lives through the responsible transformation of Earth's natural resources.

Fertilizer is an indispensable part of agriculture and is closely tied to the land and the surrounding water resources. With this relationship comes a responsibility to be good stewards of the environment. Nearly 90% of Protassium+ SOP is produced through a natural solar evaporation process, and the remainder is processed through two unique processes - ion exchange and glaserite methods. In all methods, the water and natural elements remaining after the extraction process are returned to the lakes for future reuse.

You can read more about Compass Minerals' commitment to the environment and sustainable operations in the company's Fiscal 2021 ESG Report.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 224 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -103x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 1 348 M 1 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 223
Free-Float 95,9%
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Reece Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Fisher Chief Information & Transformation Officer
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-22.77%1 348
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.79.93%23 742
PHOSAGRO35.93%15 885
FMC CORPORATION2.30%14 448
ICL GROUP LTD2.57%11 103
OCI N.V.83.15%8 602