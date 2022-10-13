Compass Minerals International : Celebrates Global Fertilizer Day

Compass Minerals is proud to recognize Global Fertilizer Day on Thursday, Oct. 13, to acknowledge the importance of those in the agriculture industry who work to meet the growing global demand for nutritious and sustainably grown food.

The food to feed our increasing global population depends on a steady supply of fertilizer nutrients. According to The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), agriculture experts estimate that without the use of fertilizers, global food production would decline by 50%.

Compass Minerals' Protassium+® premium sulfate of potash (SOP) fertilizer products play a role in fulfilling global crop demand. As a dual nutrient source, Protassium+ SOP delivers high potassium and sulfate sulfur to help farmers achieve greater yields and deliver consistent crop quality - demonstrating just one way the company helps keep people safe, feed the world and enrich lives through the responsible transformation of Earth's natural resources.

Fertilizer is an indispensable part of agriculture and is closely tied to the land and the surrounding water resources. With this relationship comes a responsibility to be good stewards of the environment. Nearly 90% of Protassium+ SOP is produced through a natural solar evaporation process, and the remainder is processed through two unique processes - ion exchange and glaserite methods. In all methods, the water and natural elements remaining after the extraction process are returned to the lakes for future reuse.

You can read more about Compass Minerals' commitment to the environment and sustainable operations in the company's Fiscal 2021 ESG Report.