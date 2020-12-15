Compass Minerals International : Director Paul Williams Honored as a Director to Watch

Directors and Boards magazine has recognized Paul Williams, a member of the board of directors of Compass Minerals, as a Director to Watch.

The publication features the honorees and highlights the importance of racial and ethnic inclusion and diversity in the boardroom. This includes the need to reflect the broader societal complexion of the communities and countries in which business operates.

'At Compass Minerals, we understand that diverse experiences and thinking styles help build an inclusive culture and create exceptional business results,' said Kevin Crutchfield, president and CEO. 'The organization appreciates the uniqueness of all people and embraces diversity in all its forms. This extends to our governance, where the important contributions made by our board of directors help guide our company's success.'

Williams has been a director of the company since 2009. He served as partner and managing director of Major, Lindsey & Africa, LLC, an executive recruiting firm from 2005 to 2018. He is a well-respected leader in the area of diversity, frequently speaking on diversity-related issues, and currently serves as president of the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

In addition to his board service at Compass Minerals, where he is chair of the compensation committee and a member of the nominating/corporate governance committee, Williams serves on the board of directors of a large cluster of funds in the American Funds mutual fund family. He also was recently appointed to the board of Public Storage and has been nominated to serve on the board of directors of Romeo Power. Williams served as a director of Essendant, Inc. from 2014 to 2019, a director of Bob Evans from 2007 to 2017, and he served as lead independent director of State Auto Financial Corporation from 2003 to 2015.

