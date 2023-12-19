Compass Minerals has named Jeffrey Cathey as the company's chief accounting officer.

Cathey will serve as the principal accounting officer with lead responsibility for all technical accounting issues of the company, developing and maintaining all accounting policy, principles, and the management of external reporting requirements to ensure timely and accurate preparation of our financial filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prior to joining Compass Minerals, Cathey spent 10 years at Crestwood Equity Partners LP in positions of growing responsibility within various business segments, including senior vice president, controller and principal accounting officer; vice president, operational controller; and assistant controller. He started his career as a senior audit associate with Ernst & Young LLP and was assistant controller at Shamrock Trading Corporation.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in both finance and accounting, and a Master of Science degree in accounting from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. Cathey is also a certified public accountant and completed executive leadership training at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.