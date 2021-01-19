Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Compass Minerals International, Inc.    CMP

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Compass Minerals International : Names New VP of Innovation and Product Development

01/19/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suraj Deshmukh, Ph.D., has joined Compass Minerals as the company's new vice president, innovation and product development.

Dr. Deshmukh will be leading the organization's research and development (R&D) program at its North American Innovation Center.

A proven technology and business leader, he joins Compass Minerals with more than 14 years of experience in driving new product development, developing strategy, managing teams and building an innovation pipeline. Dr. Deshmukh is charged with leading all phases of product development and innovation services in support of the company's broader business objectives.

Most recently, Dr. Deshmukh was a senior R&D leader at Dow. He spent 14 years at Dow and Dow AgroSciences in various R&D positions of growing responsibility. Prior to his tenure at Dow, Dr. Deshmukh was a research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He has a Bachelor of Technology in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Powai, India, and both his graduate and doctorate degrees in mechanical engineering from MIT. Dr. Deshmukh is the inventor and co-inventor of several products and has authored or co-authored numerous articles, patents and publications.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 15:03:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
10:04aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Names New VP of Innovation and Product Developm..
PU
01/06COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : - Reports Fourth-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Sal..
AQ
01/05COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Sales..
PU
01/05COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
01/05COMPASS MINERALS : Provides Fourth-Quarter Snow Data and Update on Salt Segment ..
BU
2020COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; C..
AQ
2020COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : - Douglas Kris Joins as Senior Director of Inve..
AQ
2020COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Douglas Kris Joins Compass Minerals as Senior D..
PU
2020COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Director Paul Williams Honored as a Director to..
PU
2020COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : U.K. and DeepStore Earn Great Place to Work® Ce..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 409 M - -
Net income 2020 80,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 2 137 M 2 137 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 131
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 64,44 $
Last Close Price 62,94 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard S. Grant Non-Executive Chairman
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
James D. Standen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Allan R. Rothwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.66%2 137
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.15.09%14 871
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY10.92%12 301
ICL GROUP LTD4.71%6 828
PHOSAGRO10.88%6 086
UPL LIMITED20.31%5 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ