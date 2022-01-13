Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Compass Minerals International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass Minerals International : Releases Fiscal 2021 Annual Report

01/13/2022 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compass Minerals has published its fiscal 2021 annual report. Titled "Unlocking Our Potential," it highlights financial results and key factors for fiscal 2021 that are helping the company create value and build a sustainable future.

Highlights include:

  • The company continued to optimize its asset base as part of ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value
  • The organization significantly reduced its long-term debt from approximately $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, to $935 million as of Sept. 30, 2021
  • The company reported $836.6 million in total sales and $162.7 million in cash flow from operations for the nine-months ending Sept. 30, 2021

You can find the complete report here.

Please note, due to the change in the company's fiscal year, results are reported for the nine-month period from Jan. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 21:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:21pCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Releases Fiscal 2021 Annual Report
PU
01/11COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : 2021 Annual Report
PU
01/10Compass Minerals Provides First-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Segment Sales Update
AQ
01/10COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Craig Manz Joins Compass Minerals as New VP of Operations
PU
01/07COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Provides First-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Segment Sales U..
PU
01/07COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Presentation
PU
01/06COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Provides Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Snow Data and Segment ..
PU
01/06COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/06Compass Minerals Provides Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Segment Sales
BU
01/06Compass Minerals International, Inc. Reports Sales Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 212 M - -
Net income 2022 41,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,6x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 1 829 M 1 829 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 223
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 53,68 $
Average target price 67,75 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Reece Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Fisher Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.40%1 829
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.2.86%15 890
ICL GROUP LTD11.63%13 857
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO-0.62%10 031
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY0.83%8 929
UPL LIMITED10.02%8 510