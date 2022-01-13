Compass Minerals International : Releases Fiscal 2021 Annual Report

Compass Minerals has published its fiscal 2021 annual report. Titled "Unlocking Our Potential," it highlights financial results and key factors for fiscal 2021 that are helping the company create value and build a sustainable future.

Highlights include:

The company continued to optimize its asset base as part of ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value

The organization significantly reduced its long-term debt from approximately $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, to $935 million as of Sept. 30, 2021

The company reported $836.6 million in total sales and $162.7 million in cash flow from operations for the nine-months ending Sept. 30, 2021

You can find the complete report here.

Please note, due to the change in the company's fiscal year, results are reported for the nine-month period from Jan. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2021.