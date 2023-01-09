Compass Minerals International : Releases Fiscal 2022 Annual Report

Compass Minerals has published its Fiscal 2022 Annual Report. It highlights fiscal 2022 financial results and key factors that are helping position the company for growth and a productive future.

Additionally, the report highlights the company's commitment to several overarching priorities, including building a sustainable culture, performing to meet customer expectations and leveraging its advantaged assets to create value for our diverse stakeholders.

You can view the Fiscal 2022 Annual Report here.