    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:41 2023-01-09 pm EST
46.26 USD   +0.03%
01:11pCompass Minerals International : Releases Fiscal 2022 Annual Report
PU
01/06Compass Minerals International : 2022 Annual Report
PU
2022COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Compass Minerals International : Releases Fiscal 2022 Annual Report

01/09/2023 | 01:11pm EST
Compass Minerals has published its Fiscal 2022 Annual Report. It highlights fiscal 2022 financial results and key factors that are helping position the company for growth and a productive future.

Additionally, the report highlights the company's commitment to several overarching priorities, including building a sustainable culture, performing to meet customer expectations and leveraging its advantaged assets to create value for our diverse stakeholders.

You can view the Fiscal 2022 Annual Report here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 18:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 285 M - -
Net income 2023 47,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,2x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 1 897 M 1 897 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 954
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,24 $
Average target price 62,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Reece Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Fisher Chief Information & Transformation Officer
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.78%1 897
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-0.20%22 760
FMC CORPORATION0.53%15 691
PHOSAGRO0.00%14 106
ICL GROUP LTD2.71%9 590
OCI N.V.-4.37%7 134