Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Compass Minerals International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMP   US20451N1019

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 10:26:01 am EDT
64.81 USD   +0.16%
10:15aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Segment Sales Update
PU
04/12COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Receives Maximum Earnout Payment from 2021 Sale of South America Specialty Plant Nutrition Business - Form 8-K
PU
04/12COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass Minerals International : Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Segment Sales Update

04/13/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compass Minerals reported above-average fiscal 2022 second-quarter winter weather activity in its North American-served market compared to the 10-year historical average.

When coupled with the fiscal 2022 first-quarter activity, this resulted in a relatively average winter for the full season ended March 2022 when compared to the 10-year historical average.

Eleven representative cities in the company's primary North American highway deicing service area reported a total of 114 snow events during the fiscal 2022 second quarter, which was approximately 10% above the 10-year average and approximately 14% above the prior-year comparable period.

"Following a slow start to the winter season, the above-average number of winter weather events we experienced during the second quarter brought us closer to average winter weather for the full fiscal year," said Kevin S. Crutchfield, president and CEO. "As we enter the upcoming bid season, we remain focused on recapturing the significant inflationary costs that we have experienced and restoring the profitability of our Salt business."

View the full release here.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
10:15aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Seg..
PU
04/12COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Receives Maximum Earnout Payment from 2021 Sale of South ..
PU
04/12COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
04/12Compass Minerals Receives Maximum Earnout Payment from 2021 Sale of South America Speci..
BU
04/11COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Provides Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Se..
PU
04/11COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/11Compass Minerals Provides Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Segment Sales V..
BU
04/11Compass Minerals International, Inc. Announces Sales Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
04/07New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works
RE
03/24COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Edward Dowling as Independent Director - Form 8-..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 188 M - -
Net income 2022 33,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,3x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 2 206 M 2 206 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 223
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 64,70 $
Average target price 70,14 $
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Reece Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Fisher Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.26.66%2 206
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.61.71%23 582
ICL GROUP LTD26.89%15 308
PJSC PHOSAGRO17.76%10 488
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.46.23%8 276
UPL LIMITED7.92%8 097