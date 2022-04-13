Compass Minerals International : Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Segment Sales Update

Compass Minerals reported above-average fiscal 2022 second-quarter winter weather activity in its North American-served market compared to the 10-year historical average.

When coupled with the fiscal 2022 first-quarter activity, this resulted in a relatively average winter for the full season ended March 2022 when compared to the 10-year historical average.

Eleven representative cities in the company's primary North American highway deicing service area reported a total of 114 snow events during the fiscal 2022 second quarter, which was approximately 10% above the 10-year average and approximately 14% above the prior-year comparable period.

"Following a slow start to the winter season, the above-average number of winter weather events we experienced during the second quarter brought us closer to average winter weather for the full fiscal year," said Kevin S. Crutchfield, president and CEO. "As we enter the upcoming bid season, we remain focused on recapturing the significant inflationary costs that we have experienced and restoring the profitability of our Salt business."

