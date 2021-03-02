Compass Minerals International : Delivers Essential Liquid Plant Nutrition with Hydro Bullet™

Compass Minerals today announced the introduction of Hydro Bullet™, a new liquid foliar fertilizer product line designed to help plants discover their full agronomic potential.

The Hydro Bullet product line is comprised of an innovative portfolio of research-driven nutrient combinations supporting specific agronomic needs with targeted nutritional benefits. Hydro Bullet formulations help deliver the in-season nutrition that plants need during critical growth stages. Through extensive research and development, Compass Minerals designed this trio of Hydro Bullet products to complement its existing plant nutrition portfolio - nourishing crops with the highest quality nutrients to drive optimal plant performance all season long.

'At Compass Minerals, we strive to positively influence farmer growing practices and sustainable agriculture through the development of innovative plant nutrition,' said Brad Griffith, chief commercial officer. 'By providing products that enable responsible stewardship of the land through improved quality and efficiency of crop yield, we are focused on helping growers navigate healthier harvests.'

You can learn more about these targeted plant nutrition products at hydrobulletnutrition.com.