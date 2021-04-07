Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Compass Minerals International, Inc.    CMP

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compass Minerals International : Releases 2020 Annual Report

04/07/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compass Minerals published its 2020 annual report today. Titled 'Built for Resilience,' it highlights financial results and key factors for 2020 that are helping guide the company to a long-term, sustainable future.

Highlights include:

  • The company is built for resilience - even during challenging years
  • The organization-wide optimization efforts continue to improve performance and employee engagement
  • The company reported $1.4 billion in total sales and $175 million in cash flow from operations in 2020

You can view the complete report here.

Disclaimer

Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
12:42pCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL  : Releases 2020 Annual Report
PU
04/01COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL  : - Employees at Goderich Mine Ratify Historic F..
AQ
03/31COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL  : Employees at Compass Minerals' Goderich Mine R..
PU
03/31COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
03/31COMPASS MINERALS  : ' Goderich Mine Employees Ratify Historic Five-Year Agreemen..
BU
03/28COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
03/24COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL  : Announces Sale Agreement for South America Pla..
PU
03/24Compass Minerals Strikes Deal to Sell South America Specialty Plant Nutrition..
MT
03/24COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
03/24COMPASS MINERALS  : Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell South America Speci..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 459 M - -
Net income 2021 86,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 2 178 M 2 178 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 229
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Compass Minerals International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 68,14 $
Last Close Price 64,11 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin S. Crutchfield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James D. Standen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard S. Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Fisher Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
George J. Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.87%2 178
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.9.68%14 171
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY26.86%13 925
ICL GROUP LTD27.02%8 037
PHOSAGRO33.04%6 986
UPL LIMITED40.20%6 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ