Compass Minerals International : Releases 2020 Annual Report

Compass Minerals published its 2020 annual report today. Titled 'Built for Resilience,' it highlights financial results and key factors for 2020 that are helping guide the company to a long-term, sustainable future.
Highlights include:
-
The company is built for resilience - even during challenging years
-
The organization-wide optimization efforts continue to improve performance and employee engagement
-
The company reported $1.4 billion in total sales and $175 million in cash flow from operations in 2020
You can view the complete report here.
Disclaimer
Compass Minerals International Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:41:07 UTC.