Compass Minerals International : Releases 2020 Annual Report

Compass Minerals published its 2020 annual report today. Titled 'Built for Resilience,' it highlights financial results and key factors for 2020 that are helping guide the company to a long-term, sustainable future.

Highlights include:

The company is built for resilience - even during challenging years

The organization-wide optimization efforts continue to improve performance and employee engagement

The company reported $1.4 billion in total sales and $175 million in cash flow from operations in 2020

