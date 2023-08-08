Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today reported fiscal 2023 third-quarter results.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The third quarter demonstrates tangible progress toward executing upon several strategic priorities that we believe over time will accelerate our growth and enhance the value of the enterprise," said Kevin S. Crutchfield, president and CEO. "We are pleased with the results across our businesses, most notably the continued improvement in profitability per ton in our Salt business. In addition, we are forging ahead on important elements of our lithium project, including the completion of a binding supply agreement with Ford and the advancement of the commercial-scale demonstration DLE unit in Ogden. This quarter we also saw Fortress release its first commercial product, with outstanding feedback regarding efficacy and delivery performance."

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Total company operating loss improved to $0.6 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $3.5 million in the prior-year quarter;

Quarterly net income from continuing operations of $39.9 million versus a net loss of $10.7 million over the corresponding period last year, driven by a $42.7 million tax benefit in the current quarter reflecting the impact of the recent acquisition of Fortress North America (Fortress) and recent changes in Canadian tax law;

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations essentially flat year over year at $28.6 million on improved adjusted EBITDA margins;

Reported year-over-year increases in Salt operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA of 75% and 31%, respectively, with a nearly 50% improvement in adjusted EBITDA per ton to $24.41 compared to the corresponding period last year; year-over-year increases in highway deicing and consumer and industrial average pricing allowed the company to recoup substantial inflationary cost increases incurred over the last year;

Acquired remaining 55% not previously owned of Fortress, a next-generation fire-retardant company, and achieved its first commercial sales during the quarter;

Announced binding, multiyear supply agreement with Ford Motor Company (Ford) to deliver up to 40% of planned phase-one battery-grade lithium carbonate from Compass Minerals' Ogden, Utah, lithium brine development for an initial five-year term; and

Extended debt maturity profile via refinancing of outstanding $250 million 4.875% Senior Notes due July 2024 with $75 million expansion of revolver to $375 million and a $200 million Term Loan A issuance.

FINANCIAL RESULTS1

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 207.6 $ 971.1 Operating (loss) earnings (0.6 ) 75.2 Adjusted operating earnings 1.6 80.6 Adjusted EBITDA* 28.6 167.8 Net earnings 39.9 18.0 Net earnings per diluted share 0.96 0.44 Adjusted net earnings* 42.0 23.3 Adjusted net earnings* per diluted share 1.01 0.57 *Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in tables at the end of this press release.

Consolidated operating loss of $0.6 million improved from a consolidated operating loss of $3.5 million in the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2022. Net income from continuing operations was $39.9 million in the third fiscal quarter, benefiting from an income tax benefit of $42.7 million reflecting the impact of the recent acquisition of Fortress and recent changes in Canadian tax law. In the corresponding period last year the company posted a net loss from continuing operations of $10.7 million. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was essentially flat to last year at $28.6 million, while consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin improved slightly to 13.8% from 13.5% last fiscal year.

_______________ 1 All amounts in this press release represent results from continuing operations unless otherwise noted, except for amounts pertaining to the fiscal 2022 condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, which include results from discontinued operations.

SALT BUSINESS SUMMARY

Driven by price increases, operating earnings rose 75% year over year to $21.7 million despite lower sales volumes. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $36.4 million, up 31% from the prior-year period, with adjusted EBITDA per ton improving 48% to $24.41.

Salt fiscal 2023 third-quarter revenue totaled $155.5 million and was essentially flat year over year. Consistent with prior years, the back half of the fiscal year reflects a seasonal change in sales mix with sales of highway deicing products representing a lower percentage of total sales for the business. Segment sales volumes declined 11% year over year but were offset by a 12% increase in average sales price. In the highway deicing business, the company's value-over-volume commercial strategy during the 2023 deicing season resulted in improved customer mix, a 16% increase in average highway deicing selling prices and 13% lower sales volumes - all comparable to the corresponding period last year. The consumer and industrial (C&I) business continued its positive momentum in pricing across all product groups, with the average selling price increasing 5% year over year to $181.66 per ton. Sales volumes within the C&I business were down 7% due primarily to the timing of non-deicing demand.

Distribution costs and all-in product costs (defined at the segment level as sales to external customers less distribution costs less operating earnings) per ton both increased slightly year over year. These costs reflect the cost structure of salt produced and inventoried in fiscal 2022 amid a period of substantial inflationary pressure and current period inflation.

PLANT NUTRITION BUSINESS SUMMARY

Operating earnings in the Plant Nutrition business totaled $2.5 million for the quarter, down from $10.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $11.7 million versus $19.4 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2022.

Plant Nutrition third-quarter revenue totaled $47.5 million, down 15% year over year. The average segment sales price for the quarter was down 9% year over year to $751.58 per ton, reflecting improved availability of potassium-based fertilizers around the world. Lingering effects from extraordinary weather events in key markets earlier in the year adversely impacted sales volumes in the quarter, which were down 6% year over year. Per-unit distribution costs for the quarter decreased 8% year over year due to changes in sales mix. All-in product costs per ton increased 6% year over year and include the impact of operational measures taken to mitigate the impact of the below-average 2022 evaporation season and the impact of higher natural gas costs experienced earlier in the year on average inventory costs.

FORTRESS NORTH AMERICA UPDATE

As previously disclosed, Compass Minerals completed the acquisition of the remaining 55% of Fortress that it did not own on May 5, 2023. Prior to the acquisition, Fortress entered into an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to supply product and provide associated services in the 2023 fire season for up to five mobile bases. In June it achieved a commercial milestone by dropping its first product supporting fire suppression efforts in Arizona. Subsequent to quarter-end, the USFS deployed an aircraft out of a base in San Bernardino, California, to drop Fortress products on the Rabbit fire in Riverside County.

Fortress is expected to generate between $20 million and $25 million of revenue in fiscal 2023, assuming a typical cadence of fire activity in the western United States. Operating profit and adjusted EBITDA are expected in the low double-digit millions of dollars for the fiscal year. The vast majority of the financial impact is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

LITHIUM PROJECT UPDATE

In the third quarter, Compass Minerals continued to advance its lithium project on the Great Salt Lake, signing a binding multiyear agreement with Ford to provide up to 40% of its planned, phase-one battery-grade lithium carbonate for a five-year term once production begins. Combined with the agreement with LG Energy Solution, the company now has up to 80% of production from its phase-one development committed to binding supply agreements. Additionally, construction on the commercial-scale direct lithium extraction (DLE) demonstration unit (also referred to as the DustGard™ or DG unit) has proceeded on schedule, with earthworks and construction permitting related to broader phase-one activity continuing to progress.

Compass Minerals has been actively engaged with political and regulatory leaders in Utah following the passage of Utah H.B. 513 in March of 2023 that altered certain aspects of the regulatory regime that will govern the development of lithium at the Great Salt Lake.

The company continues to refine capital, operating, and engineering assumptions related to its lithium project. As previously communicated, the company will update its project-related financial disclosures once the rulemaking process governing lithium development at the Great Salt Lake is finalized.

CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL POSITION

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $121.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $148.9 million in the prior year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $100.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $53.1 million in the comparable prior-year period. The increase was principally driven by a faster pace of capital spending and the company’s acquisition of the remaining 55% of Fortress. Total capital spending for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, was $78.9 million, which included approximately $21.7 million in capital spending related to the company's lithium growth opportunity.

Net cash used in financing activities was $10.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $69.8 million in the comparable prior-year period. The significant items affecting year-to-date results include debt reduction of $225.7 million and dividends paid on our common stock of $18.7 million, partially offset by the $252 million gross ($240.7 million, net of fees) strategic equity investment by Koch Minerals & Trading (KM&T).

The company ended the quarter with $417.9 million of liquidity, comprised of $58.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $359.9 million of availability under its $375 million revolving credit facility. As previously disclosed, during the quarter the company issued $200 million of Term Loan A notes due 2028 and expanded its credit facility by $75 million to fund the early redemption during the quarter of the outstanding $250 million 4.875% Senior Notes due July 2024.

UPDATED FISCAL OUTLOOK

The company has provided updated commentary regarding its fiscal 2023 financial outlook as well as initial commentary regarding the North American highway deicing bidding process for fiscal 2024.

Salt Segment 2023 Range Highway deicing sales volumes (thousands of tons) 9,000 - 9,400 Consumer and industrial sales volumes (thousands of tons) 2,000 - 2,150 Total salt sales volumes (thousands of tons) 11,000 - 11,550 Revenue (in millions) $985 - $1,025 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $220 - $235

The performance guidance for the Salt segment for fiscal 2023 has been narrowed to reflect the conclusion of the winter deicing season and the fact that the fiscal year is largely complete. The company's original guidance for the year assumed average winter activity for the year. Despite below-average winter deicing activity within the company's core North American markets this year, the midpoint of its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance is just slightly below the midpoint of its original guidance, largely reflecting favorable mix in highway deicing sales and strong C&I pricing throughout the year.

2023/2024 North American Bid Season

Approximately 65% of the company's North American highway deicing bidding process for the upcoming winter season has been completed. Based on results to date, the company expects its average contract selling price for the coming season to be approximately 3% higher than prices in fiscal 2023. Committed bid volumes are expected to be down approximately 5% compared to fiscal 2023, which is better than typical results following a below-average winter.

Plant Nutrition Segment 2023 Range Sales volumes (thousands of tons) 200 – 225 Revenue (in millions) $160 - $175 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $40 - $50

The performance guidance for the Plant Nutrition segment for fiscal 2023 has been narrowed to reflect the fact that the fiscal year is nearly complete. Despite demand challenges due to extraordinary weather in key markets during the year, the company is maintaining the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA guidance largely due to the adherence to a disciplined approach to pricing throughout the year that allowed it to maintain a strong premium to alternative products.

Other Assumptions ($ in millions) 2023 Range Corporate and other expense, net* $65 - $70 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $95 - $105 Interest expense $55 - $60 Effective income tax rate (excl. valuation allowance) 33% - 38% Capital expenditures: Sustaining $90 - $100 Lithium $40 - $50 Total $130 - $150 * Corporate and other expense, net includes Fortress financial results and lithium-related development operating expenses of $10 to $12 million; it excludes items used in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA as described below

Corporate and other expense, net is expected to be within a range of $65 million to $70 million. This line item includes the contribution from Fortress of operating profit and EBITDA in the low double-digit millions of dollars in fiscal 2023 - unchanged from prior guidance. The company expects essentially all Fortress-related profitability to be recognized in the fourth fiscal quarter, assuming normal wildfire seasonal dynamics.

Projected total capital expenditures for fiscal 2023 are now expected to be in a range of $130 million to $150 million, comprising lithium development capital spending in the range of $40 million to $50 million (funded by proceeds from the recent KM&T transaction) and unchanged sustaining capital in the range of $90 million to $100 million for the fiscal year. Lithium development capital spending was reduced to reflect shifts in timing from fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 into fiscal first quarter of 2024.

Special Items Impacting the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Item Description Segment Line Item Amount Tax Effect(1) After Tax EPS Impact Restructuring charges Corporate and Other SG&A $ 0.7 $ — $ 0.7 $ 0.02 Restructuring charges Salt COGS and SG&A 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.4 0.01 Restructuring charges Plant Nutrition COGS and SG&A 1.0 — 1.0 0.02 Total $ 2.2 $ (0.1 ) $ 2.1 $ 0.05

Special Items Impacting the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Item Description Segment Line Item Amount Tax Effect(1) After Tax EPS Impact Restructuring charges Corporate and Other SG&A $ 2.6 $ — $ 2.6 $ 0.06 Restructuring charges Salt COGS and SG&A 1.5 (0.1 ) 1.4 0.04 Restructuring charges Plant Nutrition COGS and SG&A 1.4 — 1.4 0.03 Accrued legal costs related to SEC investigation Corporate and Other SG&A (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) — Total $ 5.4 $ (0.1 ) $ 5.3 $ 0.13

(1) There were no substantial income tax benefits related to these items given the U.S. valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.

Reconciliation for Adjusted Operating Earnings (Loss) (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating (loss) earnings $ (0.6 ) $ (3.5 ) $ 75.2 $ 36.9 Executive transition costs(1) — — — 3.8 Restructuring charges(2) 2.2 — 5.5 — Accrued loss and legal costs related to SEC investigation(3) — 2.8 (0.1 ) 19.5 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 1.6 $ (0.7 ) $ 80.6 $ 60.2 Sales 207.6 214.7 971.1 994.7 Operating margin (0.3 )% (1.6 )% 7.7 % 3.7 % Adjusted operating margin 0.8 % (0.3 )% 8.3 % 6.1 %

(1) The company incurred severance and other costs related to executive transition. (2) The company incurred severance and related charges related to a reduction of its workforce. (3) The company recognized costs, net of reimbursements, related to the settled SEC investigation.

Reconciliation for Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 39.9 $ (10.7 ) $ 18.0 $ (31.8 ) Executive transition costs, net of tax(1) — — — 3.2 Restructuring charges, net of tax(2) 2.1 — 5.4 — Accrued loss and legal costs related to SEC investigation, net of tax(3) — 3.1 (0.1 ) 17.6 Deferred tax valuation allowance(4) — 2.4 — 30.4 Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 42.0 $ (5.2 ) $ 23.3 $ 19.4 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.96 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.94 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.01 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.57 $ 0.56 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Diluted 41,142 34,154 40,663 34,110

(1) The company incurred severance and other costs related to executive transition of $3.8 million ($3.2 million net of tax) for the nine months ended June 30, 2022. (2) The company incurred severance and related charges related to a reduction of its workforce. Charges for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 were $2.2 million and $5.5 million ($2.1 million and $5.4 million net of tax), respectively. (3) The company recognized costs, net of reimbursements, related to the settled SEC investigation of $2.8 million ($3.1 million net of tax) in the three months ended June 30, 2022. The company recorded a contingent loss accrual and incurred net costs related to the settled SEC investigation of $(0.1) million and $19.5 million ($(0.1) million and $17.6 million net of tax) for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) The company recognized a valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets in the prior year period due to their uncertainty of being realized.

Reconciliation for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 39.9 $ (10.7 ) $ 18.0 $ (31.8 ) Interest expense 14.3 13.4 42.4 41.2 Income tax (benefit) expense (42.7 ) (1.1 ) 24.3 28.1 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24.3 27.0 72.7 83.2 EBITDA from continuing operations 35.8 28.6 157.4 120.7 Adjustments to EBITDA from continuing operations: Stock-based compensation - non cash 3.5 3.9 17.2 11.6 Interest income (1.7 ) (0.2 ) (4.7 ) (0.5 ) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 2.3 (6.1 ) 4.6 (3.5 ) Gain from remeasurement of equity method investment (16.2 ) — (16.2 ) — Executive transition costs(1) — — — 4.3 Restructuring charges(2) 2.2 — 5.9 — Accrued loss and legal costs related to SEC investigation(3) — 2.8 (0.1 ) 19.5 Other expense (income), net 2.7 (0.1 ) 3.7 — Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 28.6 28.9 167.8 152.1 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations — 3.1 — 19.0 Adjusted EBITDA including discontinued operations $ 28.6 $ 32.0 $ 167.8 $ 171.1

(1) The company incurred severance and other costs related to executive transition. (2) The company incurred severance and related charges related to a reduction of its workforce. (3) The company recognized costs, net of reimbursements, related to the settled SEC investigation.

Salt Segment Performance (unaudited, in millions, except for sales volumes and prices per short ton) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 155.5 $ 156.2 $ 824.1 $ 821.4 Operating earnings $ 21.7 $ 12.4 $ 141.9 $ 101.1 Operating margin 14.0 % 7.9 % 17.2 % 12.3 % Adjusted operating earnings(1) $ 22.2 $ 12.4 $ 143.4 $ 101.1 Adjusted operating margin(1) 14.3 % 7.9 % 17.4 % 12.3 % EBITDA(1) $ 35.9 $ 27.7 $ 184.8 $ 148.8 EBITDA(1) margin 23.1 % 17.7 % 22.4 % 18.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 36.4 $ 27.7 $ 186.3 $ 148.8 Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin 23.4 % 17.7 % 22.6 % 18.1 % Sales volumes (in thousands of tons): Highway deicing 1,070 1,232 7,886 8,854 Consumer and industrial 421 451 1,529 1,600 Total Salt 1,491 1,683 9,415 10,454 Average prices (per ton): Highway deicing $ 73.86 $ 63.73 $ 68.86 $ 61.25 Consumer and industrial $ 181.66 $ 172.41 $ 183.81 $ 174.47 Total Salt $ 104.28 $ 92.83 $ 87.53 $ 78.58

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations follow in these tables.

Reconciliation for Salt Segment Adjusted Operating Earnings (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported GAAP segment operating earnings $ 21.7 $ 12.4 $ 141.9 $ 101.1 Restructuring charges(1) 0.5 — 1.5 — Segment adjusted operating earnings $ 22.2 $ 12.4 $ 143.4 $ 101.1 Segment sales 155.5 156.2 824.1 821.4 Segment adjusted operating margin 14.3 % 7.9 % 17.4 % 12.3 %

(1) The company incurred severance and related charges related to a reduction of its workforce.

Reconciliation for Salt Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported GAAP segment operating earnings $ 21.7 $ 12.4 $ 141.9 $ 101.1 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14.2 15.3 42.9 47.7 Segment EBITDA $ 35.9 $ 27.7 $ 184.8 $ 148.8 Restructuring charges(1) 0.5 — 1.5 — Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 36.4 $ 27.7 $ 186.3 $ 148.8 Segment sales 155.5 156.2 824.1 821.4 Segment adjusted EBITDA margin 23.4 % 17.7 % 22.6 % 18.1 %

(1) The company incurred severance and related charges related to a reduction of its workforce.

Plant Nutrition Segment Performance (unaudited, dollars in millions, except for sales volumes and prices per short ton) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 47.5 $ 55.6 $ 136.8 $ 164.5 Operating earnings $ 2.5 $ 10.6 $ 12.8 $ 24.5 Operating margin 5.3 % 19.1 % 9.4 % 14.9 % Adjusted operating earnings(1) $ 3.5 $ 10.6 $ 14.2 $ 24.5 Adjusted operating margin(1) 7.4 % 19.1 % 10.4 % 14.9 % EBITDA(1) $ 10.7 $ 19.4 $ 37.4 $ 50.9 EBITDA(1) margin 22.5 % 34.9 % 27.3 % 30.9 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 11.7 $ 19.4 $ 38.8 $ 50.9 Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin 24.6 % 34.9 % 28.4 % 30.9 % Sales volumes (in thousands of tons) 63 67 168 224 Average price (per ton) $ 752 $ 827 $ 814 $ 735

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations follow in these tables.

Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition Segment Adjusted Operating Earnings (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported GAAP segment operating earnings $ 2.5 $ 10.6 $ 12.8 $ 24.5 Restructuring charges(1) 1.0 — 1.4 — Segment adjusted operating earnings $ 3.5 $ 10.6 $ 14.2 $ 24.5 Segment sales 47.5 55.6 136.8 164.5 Segment adjusted operating margin 7.4 % 19.1 % 10.4 % 14.9 %

(1) The company incurred severance and related charges related to a reduction of its workforce.

Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported GAAP segment operating earnings $ 2.5 $ 10.6 $ 12.8 $ 24.5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8.2 8.8 24.6 26.4 Segment EBITDA $ 10.7 $ 19.4 $ 37.4 $ 50.9 Restructuring charges(1) 1.0 — 1.4 — Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 11.7 $ 19.4 $ 38.8 $ 50.9 Segment sales 47.5 55.6 136.8 164.5 Segment adjusted EBITDA margin 24.6 % 34.9 % 28.4 % 30.9 %

(1) The company incurred severance and related charges related to a reduction of its workforce.

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 207.6 $ 214.7 $ 971.1 $ 994.7 Shipping and handling cost 53.8 58.7 291.3 314.5 Product cost 119.2 122.1 490.0 521.8 Gross profit 34.6 33.9 189.8 158.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35.2 37.4 114.6 121.5 Operating (loss) earnings (0.6 ) (3.5 ) 75.2 36.9 Other (income) expense: Interest income (1.7 ) (0.2 ) (4.7 ) (0.5 ) Interest expense 14.3 13.4 42.4 41.2 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 2.3 (6.1 ) 4.6 (3.5 ) Net loss in equity investee 0.8 1.3 3.1 3.4 Gain from remeasurement of equity method investment (16.2 ) — (16.2 ) — Other expense (income), net 2.7 (0.1 ) 3.7 — (Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income taxes (2.8 ) (11.8 ) 42.3 (3.7 ) Income tax (benefit) expense from continuing operations (42.7 ) (1.1 ) 24.3 28.1 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 39.9 (10.7 ) $ 18.0 $ (31.8 ) Net earnings from discontinued operations — 2.8 — 14.2 Net earnings (loss) $ 39.9 $ (7.9 ) $ 18.0 $ (17.6 ) Basic net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per common share $ 0.96 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.94 ) Basic net earnings from discontinued operations per common share — 0.08 — 0.42 Basic net earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.96 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.52 ) Diluted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per common share $ 0.96 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.94 ) Diluted net earnings from discontinued operations per common share — 0.08 — 0.42 Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.96 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.52 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):(1) Basic 41,142 34,154 40,663 34,105 Diluted 41,142 34,154 40,663 34,110

(1) Weighted participating securities include RSUs and PSUs that receive non-forfeitable dividends and consist of 453,000 and 469,000 weighted participating securities for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, respectively and 372,000 and 423,000 weighted participating securities for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions) June 30, Sept. 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 58.0 $ 46.1 Receivables, net 95.8 167.2 Inventories 340.1 304.4 Other current assets 38.2 44.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 817.1 776.6 Equity method investments — 46.6 Intangible and other noncurrent assets 383.4 258.3 Total assets $ 1,732.6 $ 1,643.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt $ 5.0 $ — Other current liabilities 241.0 233.1 Long-term debt, net of current portion 716.0 947.6 Deferred income taxes and other noncurrent liabilities 233.9 206.4 Total stockholders' equity 536.7 256.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,732.6 $ 1,643.5

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 121.3 $ 148.9 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures(2) (78.9 ) (68.9 ) Proceeds from sale of business — 61.2 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (18.9 ) — Investments in equity method investees — (46.3 ) Other, net (2.5 ) 0.9 Net cash used in investing activities (100.3 ) (53.1 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings 66.7 346.3 Principal payments on revolving credit facility borrowings (218.2 ) (341.7 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 237.5 50.8 Principal payments on long-term debt (311.7 ) (106.6 ) Net proceeds from private placement of common stock 240.7 — Dividends paid (18.7 ) (15.7 ) Deferred financing costs (3.9 ) (0.4 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised — 0.3 Shares withheld to satisfy employee tax obligations (1.6 ) (1.9 ) Other, net (0.9 ) (0.9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10.1 ) (69.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1.0 0.2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 11.9 26.2 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 46.1 21.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 58.0 47.2 Less: cash and cash equivalents included in current assets held for sale — — Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations, end of period $ 58.0 $ 47.2

(1) Includes cash flows provided by discontinued operations of $9.4 million in 2022. (2) Includes capital expenditures of $1.6 million related to discontinued operations in 2022.

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Salt Plant Nutrition Corporate & Other(1) Total Sales to external customers $ 155.5 $ 47.5 $ 4.6 $ 207.6 Intersegment sales — 2.8 (2.8 ) — Shipping and handling cost 48.2 5.6 — 53.8 Operating earnings (loss)(2)(3) 21.7 2.5 (24.8 ) (0.6 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14.2 8.2 1.9 24.3 Total assets (as of end of period) 995.7 468.2 268.7 1,732.6 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Salt Plant Nutrition Corporate & Other(1) Total Sales to external customers $ 156.2 $ 55.6 $ 2.9 $ 214.7 Intersegment sales — 1.9 (1.9 ) — Shipping and handling cost 52.2 6.5 — 58.7 Operating earnings (loss)(2) 12.4 10.6 (26.5 ) (3.5 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 15.3 8.8 2.9 27.0 Total assets (as of end of period) 980.6 441.2 155.2 1,577.0 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 Salt Plant Nutrition Corporate & Other(1) Total Sales to external customers $ 824.1 $ 136.8 $ 10.2 $ 971.1 Intersegment sales — 7.1 (7.1 ) — Shipping and handling cost 274.9 16.4 — 291.3 Operating earnings (loss)(2)(3) 141.9 12.8 (79.5 ) 75.2 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 42.9 24.6 5.2 72.7 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 Salt Plant Nutrition Corporate & Other(1) Total Sales to external customers $ 821.4 $ 164.5 $ 8.8 $ 994.7 Intersegment sales — 5.0 (5.0 ) — Shipping and handling cost 294.0 20.5 — 314.5 Operating earnings (loss)(2) 101.1 24.5 (88.7 ) 36.9 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 47.7 26.4 9.1 83.2

(1) Corporate and other includes corporate entities, records management operations, the Fortress fire retardant business, equity method investments and other incidental operations and eliminations. Operating earnings (loss) for corporate and other includes indirect corporate overhead including costs for general corporate governance and oversight, lithium-related expenditures, as well as costs for the human resources, information technology, legal and finance functions. (2) Corporate operating results include net reimbursements related to the settled SEC investigation of $0.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and executive transition costs of $3.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022. Corporate operating results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 include a contingent loss accrual and costs related to the SEC investigation of $2.8 million and $19.5 million, respectively. (3) In April 2023, the Company took steps to align its cost structure to its current business needs. These initiatives resulted in restructuring charges of $2.2 million and $5.5 million, which impacted Corporate operating results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

