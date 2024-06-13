Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of securities of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) between November 29, 2023 and March 22, 2024. Compass Minerals describes itself as “a leading global provider of essential minerals.”

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Compass Minerals overstated the likelihood that it would be awarded a renewed U.S. Forest Service contract for the use of its proprietary magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season, as a result of safety issues presented by its fire retardant; (2) Compass Minerals materially overstated the extent to which testing had confirmed that its fire retardants were safe; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Compass Minerals International, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 24, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

