COMPASS Pathways : 2023 AGM Voting Results

COMPASS Pathways plc

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

COMPASS Path plc ('COMPASS') held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the offices of Goodwin Procter (UK) LLP, 100 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DY, with shareholders able to attend in person. Although it did not constitute attendance, shareholders and holders of its American Depositary Shares were also able to view and listen in via webcast.

All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.

The table below shows the results of the poll on all 10 resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is contained in the Notice of AGM, which was mailed on or about April 25, 2023 and is available on COMPASS's website at https://ir.compasspathways.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting.

Votes For For % Votes Against Votes Against % Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To re-elect George Goldsmith as a 23,817,082 98.79% 291,467 1.21% 317,894 Director of the Company. 2. To re-elect Annalisa Jenkins as a 23,796,698 98.69% 315,095 1.31% 314,650 Director of the Company. 3. To re-elect Linda McGoldrick as a 22,761,401 94.41% 1,348,152 5.59% 316,890 Director of the Company 4. To re-elect Kabir Nath as a Director 24,062,885 99.81% 46,836 0.19% 316,722 of the Company 5. To re-appoint 24,089,185 99.89% 25,821 0.11% 311,437 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an English limited liability partnership ("PwC"), to serve as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of shareholders. 6. Ratification of the appointment of 24,095,498 99.91% 21,642 0.09% 309,303 PwC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 7. To authorize the Audit and Risk 24,091,310 99.91% 20,993 0.09% 314,140 Committee to determine the auditors'

remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2023.