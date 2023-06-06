COMPASS Pathways : 2023 AGM Voting Results
COMPASS Pathways plc
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
COMPASS Path plc ('COMPASS') held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the offices of Goodwin Procter (UK) LLP, 100 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DY, with shareholders able to attend in person. Although it did not constitute attendance, shareholders and holders of its American Depositary Shares were also able to view and listen in via webcast.
All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.
The table below shows the results of the poll on all 10 resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is contained in the Notice of AGM, which was mailed on or about April 25, 2023 and is available on COMPASS's website at
https://ir.compasspathways.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting.
Votes For
For %
Votes
Against
Votes
Against
%
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1.
To re-elect George Goldsmith as a
23,817,082
98.79%
291,467
1.21%
317,894
Director of the Company.
2.
To re-elect Annalisa Jenkins as a
23,796,698
98.69%
315,095
1.31%
314,650
Director of the Company.
3.
To re-elect Linda McGoldrick as a
22,761,401
94.41%
1,348,152
5.59%
316,890
Director of the Company
4.
To re-elect Kabir Nath as a Director
24,062,885
99.81%
46,836
0.19%
316,722
of the Company
5.
To re-appoint
24,089,185
99.89%
25,821
0.11%
311,437
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an
English limited liability partnership
("PwC"), to serve as the Company's
U.K. statutory auditor, to hold office
until the conclusion of the next
annual general meeting of
shareholders.
6.
Ratification of the appointment of
24,095,498
99.91%
21,642
0.09%
309,303
PwC as the Company's independent
registered public accounting firm for
the fiscal year ending December 31,
2023
7.
To authorize the Audit and Risk
24,091,310
99.91%
20,993
0.09%
314,140
Committee to determine the auditors'
remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2023.
Votes For
For %
Votes
Against
Votes
Against
%
Withheld
8.
To receive the U.K. statutory annual
24,077,293
99.86%
33,791
0.14%
315,359
accounts and Directors' report for the
year ended December 31, 2022, and
the report of the auditors thereon.
9.
To receive and approve, as a non-
23,616,985
98.27%
415,812
1.73%
393,646
binding advisory resolution, the U.K.
statutory Directors' Remuneration
Report for the year ended December
31, 2022.
10.
To approve, on a non-binding,
23,302,559
98.01%
473,535
1.99%
650,349
advisory basis, the compensation of
the Company's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Notes:
Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes cast.
A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.
Disclaimer
Compass Pathways plc published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 19:01:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
