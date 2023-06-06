Advanced search
    US20451W1018

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

(CMPS)
03:25:04 2023-06-06 pm EDT
8.140 USD   +8.82%
03:02pCompass Pathways : 2023 AGM Voting Results
PU
10:31aCompass Pathways Says US Patent Office Upheld Its COMP360 Patents
MT
08:01aCOMPASS Pathways' key patents upheld by the US Patent and Trademark Office
AQ
COMPASS Pathways : 2023 AGM Voting Results

06/06/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
COMPASS Pathways plc

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

COMPASS Path plc ('COMPASS') held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the offices of Goodwin Procter (UK) LLP, 100 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DY, with shareholders able to attend in person. Although it did not constitute attendance, shareholders and holders of its American Depositary Shares were also able to view and listen in via webcast.

All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.

The table below shows the results of the poll on all 10 resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is contained in the Notice of AGM, which was mailed on or about April 25, 2023 and is available on COMPASS's website at https://ir.compasspathways.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting.

Votes For

For %

Votes

Against

Votes

Against

%

Withheld

Ordinary Resolutions

1.

To re-elect George Goldsmith as a

23,817,082

98.79%

291,467

1.21%

317,894

Director of the Company.

2.

To re-elect Annalisa Jenkins as a

23,796,698

98.69%

315,095

1.31%

314,650

Director of the Company.

3.

To re-elect Linda McGoldrick as a

22,761,401

94.41%

1,348,152

5.59%

316,890

Director of the Company

4.

To re-elect Kabir Nath as a Director

24,062,885

99.81%

46,836

0.19%

316,722

of the Company

5.

To re-appoint

24,089,185

99.89%

25,821

0.11%

311,437

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an

English limited liability partnership

("PwC"), to serve as the Company's

U.K. statutory auditor, to hold office

until the conclusion of the next

annual general meeting of

shareholders.

6.

Ratification of the appointment of

24,095,498

99.91%

21,642

0.09%

309,303

PwC as the Company's independent

registered public accounting firm for

the fiscal year ending December 31,

2023

7.

To authorize the Audit and Risk

24,091,310

99.91%

20,993

0.09%

314,140

Committee to determine the auditors'

remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Votes For

For %

Votes

Against

Votes

Against

%

Withheld

8.

To receive the U.K. statutory annual

24,077,293

99.86%

33,791

0.14%

315,359

accounts and Directors' report for the

year ended December 31, 2022, and

the report of the auditors thereon.

9.

To receive and approve, as a non-

23,616,985

98.27%

415,812

1.73%

393,646

binding advisory resolution, the U.K.

statutory Directors' Remuneration

Report for the year ended December

31, 2022.

10.

To approve, on a non-binding,

23,302,559

98.01%

473,535

1.99%

650,349

advisory basis, the compensation of

the Company's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Notes:

  1. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes cast.
  2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Disclaimer

Compass Pathways plc published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 19:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
