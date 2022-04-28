COMPASS Pathways : Notice of 2022 AGM

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

11 May 2022

Dear Shareholder

2022 Annual General Meeting of COMPASS Pathways plc (the "AGM" or "Meeting")

We are pleased to provide details of the AGM of COMPASS Pathways plc (the "Company") to be held as a physical meeting at 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday 16 June 2022 at Goodwin Procter LLP, The New York Times Building, 620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018. The formal notice of AGM set out in this document (the "Notice of AGM") at pages 15 to 18 contains the shareholder resolutions to be proposed and voted on at the AGM.

Shareholder engagement

We appreciate that the AGM is your opportunity to receive an update on the Company and ask questions of the board of directors (the "Board"). To support engagement with our shareholders it is our intention to live stream the meeting by webcast and to enable questions relating to the AGM resolutions to be submitted in advance of the meeting.

The webcasting arrangements will allow shareholders to hear from the Company and follow the business of the AGM on their computer, tablet or smart phone from their location of choice, although this will not constitute formal attendance at the meeting. You will be able to access the AGM using the following online platform: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=A7CD63BD-9CB2-476D-AAFA-C24F5378BF72

Shareholder questions

Shareholders are invited to submit their questions in advance by sending an email toAGM@compasspathways.comby 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday 9 June 2022.

We would like to respond to as many shareholders' questions as possible and therefore we will answer questions during the Meeting in a way that aims to best recognise the interests of all shareholders. To assist with this, we ask that you help us to facilitate access from as many shareholders as possible by limiting the number of questions and keeping your questions succinct, focused on and relevant to the business of the Meeting. In the interests of transparency for all shareholders, responses to questions not able to be addressed during the Meeting will be available on our website as soon as practicable following the Meeting.

Voting

We are holding our AGM as a physical meeting and are therefore unable to offer shareholders online voting facilities during the AGM. It is important that shareholders do still cast their votes in respect of the business of the AGM. We encourage all shareholders to complete and return a proxy form appointing the Chairman of the meeting, as proxy. Further information on how to appoint a proxy is detailed on pages 11 to 12 of this Notice of AGM. In order to allow the voting preferences of all shareholders to be taken into account, a poll will be conducted on all resolutions proposed in this Notice of AGM. The results of the voting will be posted on the Company's website as soon as practicable after the meeting.

Action to be taken

Ordinary Shareholders

If you are a holder of ordinary shares in the Company, please vote on the resolutions by appointing a proxy in accordance with the instructions set out at pages 11 to 12 of this Notice of AGM. A form of proxy for use by ordinary shareholders at the AGM is enclosed.

You are encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as your proxy.

You are advised to complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on it so as to arrive at the Company's registrars, Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen, West Midlands, United Kingdom, B62 8HD as soon as possible, but in any event no later than 1:30 p.m. (London time) (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday 14 June 2022. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or give an instruction through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST manual.

If at any point you require guidance, please contact Neville Registrars Limited, by telephone at +44 (0) 121 585 1131, or by email atinfo@nevilleregistrars.co.uk.

ADS Holders

If you are a holder of ADS in the Company, please vote on the resolutions in accordance with the instructions set out at page 10 of this Notice of AGM. A form of proxy for use by ADS holders will be sent to the brokerage firm, bank or nominee through which you hold your ADS.

Recommendation

You will find on pages 4 to 9 of this document an explanatory note in relation to each of the various resolutions which are set out in the Notice of AGM. Your Board consider that the proposed resolutions in the Notice of AGM are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and are most likely to promote the success of the Company. Accordingly, your Board unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions.

Thank you for your ongoing support of COMPASS Pathways.

Yours sincerely

George Goldsmith ChairmanEXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE BUSINESS OF THE AGM

Resolutions 1 through 9 (inclusive) will be proposed as ordinary resolutions under English law, assuming that a quorum is present, an ordinary resolution is passed on a show of hands if it is approved by a simple majority (more than 50%) of the votes cast by shareholders present (in person or by proxy) at the AGM and entitled to vote. If a poll is demanded, an ordinary resolution is passed if it is approved by holders representing a simple majority (more than 50%) of the total voting rights of shareholders present (in person or by proxy) who (being entitled to vote) vote on the resolution.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Resolutions 1 and 2: Re-election of directors

Our Board of Directors currently consists of nine members. In accordance with the terms of our Articles of Association, our Board is divided into three classes, Class I, Class II and Class III, with members of each class serving staggered three-year terms. The members of the classes are divided as follows:

• the Class I directors are Ekaterina Malievskaia, David Norton and Wayne Riley and their terms will expire at the annual general meeting to be held in 2024;

• the Class II directors are Jason Camm, Thomas Lönngren and Robert McQuade, and their terms will expire at the Meeting; and

• the Class III directors are George Goldsmith, Annalisa Jenkins and Linda McGoldrick, and their terms will expire at the annual general meeting to be held in 2023.

Upon the expiration of the term of a class of directors, directors in that class will be eligible to be elected for a new three-year term at the annual general meeting in the year in which their term expires.

Our Board of Directors has nominated Thomas Lönngren and Robert McQuade for re-election as the Class II directors at the Meeting. Jason Camm informed the Company on Tuesday 19 April 2022 that he did not intend to stand for re-election at the Meeting. The nominees are presently directors, and have indicated a willingness to continue to serve as directors, if elected. If the nominees become unable or unwilling to serve, however, the proxies may be voted for a substitute nominee selected by our Board.

In connection with Resolutions 1 and 2, we set forth the biographical information for the nominees to our Board. For biographical information for the other directors see Board of Directors and Corporate Governance in the Company's proxy statement.

Resolution 1

Thomas Lönngren

Non-Executive Director

Thomas Lönngren is currently a member of our Board of Directors and has been nominated for re-election as a director. If elected, he will hold office from the date of his election until the 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders where he must retire by rotation and offer himself for re-election, or until his earlier death, resignation or removal. Mr. Lönngren has agreed to serve if elected, and we have no reason to believe that he will be unable to serve.

Thomas Lönngren has served as a member of our Board since May 2018. Mr. Lönngren currently serves as the Director at PharmaExec Consulting AB and as a Strategic Advisor at the NDA Group, which he has done since 2010. He is non-executive board member and chairman at Egetis Therapeutics AB, Sweden and board member at the NDA group Sweden. He acts as an advisor to the following companies and organisations: Artis Venture, San Francisco, US, Baren Therapeutics, San Francisco, US, Faculty member of GLG Institute (Gerson Lehrman Group), New York, US, special advisor to the Centre for Innovation in Regulatory Science (CIRS), London, U.K. He was the Deputy General Directorof the Swedish Medical Product Agency until 2000. From 2001 until 2010, Mr. Lönngren served as the Executive Director of the European Medical Agency. Mr. Lönngren received his degree in pharmacy and MSc in Social and Regulatory Pharmacy from Uppsala University. He is an Honorary Member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain, Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in Great Britain, and holds Honorary Doctorates from the University of Uppsala and University of Bath, U.K. We believe that Mr. Lönngren is qualified to serve on our Board because of his experience, qualifications, attributes and skills, including his extensive pharmaceutical consulting experience.

Resolution 2

Robert McQuade

Non-Executive Director

Robert McQuade is currently a member of our Board and has been nominated for re-election as a director. If elected, he will hold office from the date of his election until the 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders where he must retire by rotation and offer himself for re-election, or until his earlier death, resignation or removal. Dr. McQuade has agreed to serve if elected, and we have no reason to believe that he will be unable to serve.

Robert McQuade, Ph.D. has served as a member of our Board since April 2020. Dr. McQuade currently serves as the Executive Vice President & Chief Strategic Officer, as well as Interim Chief Medical Officer, at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., or Otsuka, where he has served since 2004. Dr. McQuade is also the Officer and Manager of the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development LLC since February 2020. Dr. McQuade currently serves on the board of directors of entities related to Otsuka, including Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Astex Pharmaceutical, Inc., Astex Pharmaceutical, Ltd., Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Visterra, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. and the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development. He also serves on the board of directors of The Technology Accelerator Co., based in Charleston, SC, USA. Dr. McQuade received his degree in biology from Davidson College and completed his Ph.D. in biochemistry from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Prior to joining Otsuka, Dr. McQuade worked in drug discovery research at Schering-Plough Corp. and in global medical affairs at Bristol-Myers Squibb company. We believe that Dr. McQuade is qualified to serve on our Board because of his experience in clinical development and regulatory affairs, in addition to his qualifications, attributes and skills, including his extensive pharmaceutical experience.

The Board of Directors recommend a vote for the approval of Resolutions 1 and 2.

Resolution 3: Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an English limited liability partnership, as U.K. statutory auditors of the Company

At each meeting at which the accounts are laid before shareholders, the Company is required to appoint U.K. statutory auditors to serve until the next such meeting. Resolution 3 seeks your approval of the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an English limited liability partnership ("PwC"), to serve as our U.K. statutory auditor, to hold office until the conclusion of the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders. If the re-appointment of PwC is approved, the Audit and Risk Committee, at its discretion, may nonetheless direct the appointment of a different U.K. statutory auditor at any time it decides that such a change would be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

The Board of Directors recommend a vote for the approval of Resolution 3.

Resolution 4: Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the Company's independent registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2022

Resolution 4 seeks your ratification of the appointment of PwC, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2022.