COMPASS Pathways : Notice of 2023 AGM

25 April 2023 Dear Shareholder 2023 Annual General Meeting of COMPASS Pathways plc (the "AGM" or "Meeting") We are pleased to provide details of the AGM of COMPASS Pathways plc (the "Company") to be held as a physical meeting at 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday 2nd June 2023 at Goodwin Procter (UK) LLP, 100 Cheapside, London. The formal notice of AGM set out in this document (the "Notice of AGM") at pages 15 to 18 contains the shareholder resolutions to be proposed and voted on at the AGM. Shareholder engagement We appreciate that the AGM is your opportunity to receive an update on the Company and ask questions of the board of directors (the "Board"). To support engagement with our shareholders it is our intention to live stream the meeting by webcast and to enable questions relating to the AGM resolutions to be submitted in advance of the meeting. The webcasting arrangements will allow shareholders to hear from the Company and follow the business of the AGM on their computer, tablet or smart phone from their location of choice, although this will not constitute formal attendance at the meeting and will not enable you to cast votes at the meeting. You will be able to access the AGM using the following online platform: (https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0872D0B8-C2A7-4F5B-8382-73237C4921D2) Shareholder questions Shareholders are invited to submit their questions in advance by sending an email to AGM@compasspathways.com by 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday 30th May 2023. We would like to respond to as many shareholders' questions as possible and therefore we will answer questions during the Meeting in a way that aims to best recognise the interests of all shareholders. To assist with this, we ask that you help us to facilitate access from as many shareholders as possible by limiting the number of questions and keeping your questions succinct, focused on and relevant to the business of the Meeting. In the interests of transparency for all shareholders, responses to questions not able to be addressed during the Meeting will be available on our website as soon as practicable following the Meeting. Voting We are holding our AGM as a physical meeting and are therefore unable to offer shareholders online voting facilities during the AGM. It is important that shareholders do still cast their votes in respect of the business of the AGM. We encourage all shareholders to complete and return a proxy form appointing the Chairman of the meeting, as proxy. Further information on how to appoint a proxy is detailed on pages 11 to 12 of this Notice of AGM. In order to allow the voting preferences of all shareholders to be taken into account, a poll will be conducted on all resolutions proposed in this Notice of AGM. The results of the voting will be posted on the Company's website as soon as practicable after the meeting. 2

Action to be taken Ordinary Shareholders If you are a holder of ordinary shares in the Company, please vote on the resolutions by appointing a proxy in accordance with the instructions set out at pages 11 to 12 of this Notice of AGM. A form of proxy for use by ordinary shareholders at the AGM is enclosed. You are encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as your proxy. You are advised to complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on it so as to arrive at the Company's registrars, Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen, West Midlands, United Kingdom, B62 8HD as soon as possible, but in any event no later than 1:30 p.m. (London time) (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday 31st May 2023. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or give an instruction through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST manual. If at any point you require guidance, please contact Neville Registrars Limited, by telephone at +44 (0) 121 585 1131, or by email at info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk. ADS Holders If you are a holder of ADS in the Company, please vote on the resolutions in accordance with the instructions set out at page 10 of this Notice of AGM. If you hold your ADSs through a bank, broker or nominee, a form of proxy for use by ADS holders will be sent to the brokerage firm, bank or nominee through which you hold your ADS. Recommendation You will find on pages 4 to 9 of this document an explanatory note in relation to each of the various resolutions which are set out in the Notice of AGM. Your Board consider that the proposed resolutions in the Notice of AGM are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and are most likely to promote the success of the Company. Accordingly, your Board unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions. Thank you for your ongoing support of COMPASS Pathways. Yours sincerely George Goldsmith Chairman 3

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE BUSINESS OF THE AGM Resolutions 1 through 10 (inclusive) will be proposed as ordinary resolutions under English law, assuming that a quorum is present, an ordinary resolution is passed on a show of hands if it is approved by a simple majority (more than 50%) of the votes cast by shareholders present (in person or by proxy) at the AGM and entitled to vote. If a poll is demanded, an ordinary resolution is passed if it is approved by holders representing a simple majority (more than 50%) of the total voting rights of shareholders present (in person or by proxy) who (being entitled to vote) vote on the resolution. ORDINARY BUSINESS Resolutions 1 to 4: Re-election of directors Our Board of Directors currently consists of nine members. In accordance with the terms of our Articles of Association, our Board is divided into three classes, Class I, Class II and Class III, with members of each class serving staggered three-year terms. The members of the classes are divided as follows: the Class I directors are Ekaterina Malievskaia, David Norton and Wayne Riley and their terms will expire at the annual general meeting to be held in 2024;

the Class II directors are Thomas Lönngren, Robert McQuade and Kabir Nath, and their terms will expire at the annual general meeting to be held in 2025; and

the Class III directors are George Goldsmith, Annalisa Jenkins and Linda McGoldrick, and their terms will expire at the Meeting. Upon the expiration of the term of a class of directors, directors in that class will be eligible to be elected for a new three-year term at the annual general meeting in the year in which their term expires. Our Board of Directors has nominated George Goldsmith, Annalisa Jenkins and Linda McGoldrick for re-election as the Class III directors at the Meeting. Kabir Nath was appointed to the Board on 1st August 2022 and is designated as a Class II director. In accordance with our Articles of Association, Kabir will stand for re-election as a director at this year's annual general meeting, following which his term will expire in 2025 and he will be required to stand for re-election alongside the Board's other Class II directors. The nominees are presently directors, and have indicated a willingness to continue to serve as directors, if elected. If the nominees become unable or unwilling to serve, however, the proxies may be voted for a substitute nominee selected by our Board. In connection with Resolutions 1 to 4, we set forth the biographical information for the nominees to our Board. For biographical information for the other directors see Board of Directors and Corporate Governance in the Company's proxy statement. Resolution 1 George Goldsmith Non-Executive Director George Goldsmith is currently the Chair of our Board of Directors and has been nominated for reelection as a director. If elected, he will hold office from the date of his election until the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders where he must retire by rotation and offer himself for re-election, or until his earlier death, resignation or removal. Mr. Goldsmith has agreed to serve if elected, and we have no reason to believe that he will be unable to serve. 4