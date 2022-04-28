COMPASS Pathways : Ordinary Shareholder Proxy Form

NOTES TO THE FORM OF PROXY

1 If you wish to appoint some other person as your proxy please insert his⧸her name, initial and strike out the words 'the Chairman of the Meeting'. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Appointing a proxy will not preclude you from personally attending and voting at the meeting (in substitution for your proxy vote) if you subsequently decide to do so. If no name is entered, the return of this form, duly signed, will authorise the Chairman of the meeting to act as your proxy.

2 Please indicate with an X in the appropriate box how you wish your vote to be cast. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy will exercise his⧸her discretion as to whether, and if so how he⧸she will vote. Unless instructed otherwise, the proxy may also vote or abstain from voting as he or she thinks ﬁt on any other business which may properly come before the meeting (including amendments to resolutions). You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attaching to diﬀerent shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy please contact the Registrars of the Company as detailed in note 4 below.

3 This Form of Proxy must, in the case of an individual, be signed by the appointer or his⧸her attorney or, in the case of a corporation, be given under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an attorney or a duly authorised oﬃcer or, if it is subject to the Companies Act 2006 (as amended), in accordance with Section 44 thereof.

4 To be valid this Form of Proxy and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed (or a duly notarised copy thereof) must be lodged with the Registrars of the Company, Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD not later than 1:30 p.m. (UK time) on 14 June 2022 or not less than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time appointed for the adjourned meeting at which it is to be used.

5 In the case of joint holders of a share the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the statutory register of members in respect of the share.

6 Any alteration in this Form of Proxy must be initialled by the person in whose hand it is signed or executed.

7 CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by using the CREST electronic appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. To be valid, the appropriate CREST message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instructions given to a previously appointed proxy, must be transmitted so as to be received by our agent Neville Registrars Limited (CREST ID: 7RA11) no later than 1:30 p.m. (UK time) on 14 June 2022. See the notes to the Notice of Meeting for further information on proxy appointments through CREST.

8 The 'Vote Withheld' option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Please only vote on one of 8a, 8b, or 8c. If you vote on more than one of these resolutions, your vote will be deemed invalid and will not be counted on this matter.

Please complete and return this Form of Proxy to the Registrar at the address shown overleaf. If you wish to use an envelope, please address it to 'FREEPOST NEVILLE'. If it is posted outside the United Kingdom, please return it in an envelope using the address shown overleaf and pay the appropriate postage charge.

COMPASS Pathways plc

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with registered number 12696098)

FORM OF PROXY

I⧸We _________________________________________________ being (a) member(s) of the Company and entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting, hereby appoint (Please only complete if appointing someone other than the Chairman of the Meeting)

or failing him⧸her, the Chairman of the meeting as my⧸our proxy, to attend, speak and vote for me⧸us and on my⧸our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 16 June 2022 at Goodwin Procter LLP, The New York Times Building, 620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 at 1:30 p.m. (UK time) and at any adjournment thereof.

Ordinary Resolutions

1 To re-elect Thomas Lönngren as a director of the Company

2 To re-elect Robert McQuade as a director of the Company

3 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as UK statutory auditors of the Company

4 To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

5 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the auditorsʼ remuneration for the ﬁscal year ending 31 December 2021

6 To receive the UK statutory annual accounts and reports for the ﬁscal year ended 31 December 2021 and to note that the Directors do not recommend the payment of any dividend for

the year ended 31 December 2021

7 To receive and approve on an advisory basis for the U.K. statutory directorsʼ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Mark this box with an "X" if you are appointing more than one proxy: Signed:

8a To approve the advisory vote on the compensation of the

Companyʼs named executive oﬃcers takes place every year

8b To approve the advisory vote on the compensation of the Companyʼs named executive oﬃcers takes place every 2 years

8c To approve the advisory vote on the compensation of the Companyʼs named executive oﬃcers takes place every 3 years

9 To approve the compensation of the Companyʼs named executive oﬃcers

If you are planning to attend the Annual General Meeting, please tick the following box:

Leave blank to authorise your proxy to act in relation to your full entitlement or enter the number of shares in relation to which your proxy is authorised to vote:

Date:

D D M M DDMMYY Y Y

>123-0

COMPASS Pathways plc

Attendance Card

The Annual General Meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. (UK time) and is being held on 16 June 2022 at Goodwin Procter LLP, The New York Times Building, 620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018.

If you plan to attend the Annual General Meeting, please bring this card with you to ensure you gain entry as quickly as possible.

Please present this card at the registration desk. It will be used to show that you have

Address 1

Name

Address 2

Address 3

Address 4

Address 5

Address 6

the right to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting.

Business Reply Plus Licence Number RTZE-YRRG-ETSK

Neville Registrars Limited Neville House

Steelpark Road Halesowen

B62 8HD