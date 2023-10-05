05.10.2023 14:11:24 (local time)

BSE Board of Directors adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 54 of 05 October 2023:

With reference to an application submitted under Art. 20 (1) of Part III - Listing Rules and on the grounds of Art. 33 (8) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors admits to trading on the Bonds Segment of the BSE Main Market the following issue of bonds:

- Issuer: Compass Receivables Fund SPV

- Type of bonds: Ordinary, dematerialised, registered, interest-bearing, freely transferable, secured and inconvertible

- ISIN of the issue: BG2100007231

- BSE code assigned to the issue: CRFB

- CFI code of the bond issue: DBVUFR

- Amount of the issue: BGN 10,000,000

- Number of bonds: 10,000

- Nominal value per bond: BGN 1,000

- Issuance currency: BGN

- Currency of trading: BGN

- One trading lot: One (1) bond

- Minimum tick size: 0.001

- Segment MIC: ZBUL

- Starting date of trading: 13 October 2023 (Friday)

- Final date of trading: 04 April 2030

- The indicative reference price for the first trading session is 100% of the nominal value.

- The price of the orders entered is a percentage of the nominal value of one trading lot /clean price/.

- The price of the bid and ask orders shall not include the interest accrued as of the date of the last interest payment until the moment of order entry.

INFORMATION ON THE ISSUE:

- The issue is the first one of the issuer.

- Issuance date: 11 April 2023

- Maturity date: 11 April 2030

- Term: 84 months as of the date of issuance

- Annual interest rate: LEONIA Plus + 6.00% p.a.

- Day-count convention: Act/365L

- Debt repayment: Through amortisation

- Amortisation schedule: The amortisation will take place in ten (10) equal instalments of BGN 1,000,000 each, payable along with the last ten interest payments, namely on

11 October 2025

11 April 2026, 11 October 2026

11 April 2027, 11 October 2027

11 April 2028, 11 October 2028

11 April 2029, 11 October 2029

11 April 2030

- Interest payment schedule: Every six (6) months on the following fixed dates

11 October 2023

11 April 2024, 11 October 2024

11 April 2025, 11 October 2025

11 April 2026, 11 October 2026

11 April 2027, 11 October 2027

11 April 2028, 11 October 2028

11 April 2029, 11 October 2029

11 April 2030

* The right to interest and amortisation payment shall be entitled to all bondholders registered as such not later than one (1) business day before the payment date respectively, three (3) business days before the date of the final interest and amortisation payment that coincides with the issue's maturity date.

- Trustee of the bondholders: Texim Bank AD

- Call option: The issuer is entitled to repay early the entire principal or a part of it by giving 10-days' prior notice to the bondholders at the terms and conditions defined in the Prospectus of the bond issue.



INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER:

- Name in the Latin alphabet: Compass Receivables Fund SPV

- Registered address: Sofia, 19 George Washington St., fl. 2

- LEI code: 8945007NR5L8J9YUSY64

- BULSTAT UIC: 205685841

- Correspondence address: Sofia 1000, 19 George Washington St., fl. 2

- Tel.: +359 2 421 95 18

- E-mail: office@compass-receivables.eu

- Website: www.compass-receivables.eu

- Authorised representative: Ivan Pirinski

- Contact person & Investor Relations Director: Valentin Stoilov

- Information disclosure to the public via www.investor.bg

- Scope of business activity according to the Classification of Economic Activities (NACE.BG-2008): 82.91 - Activities for collecting monetary receivables and financial information

