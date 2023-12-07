07.12.2023 15:36:57 (local time)

BSE Board of Directors adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 65 of 07 December 2023:

With reference to an application submitted under Art. 20 (3) of Part III - Listing Rules and on the grounds of Art. 33 (8) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors amends the parameters of an issue of bonds admitted to trading on the Bonds Segment of the BSE Main Market as follows:

- Issuer: Compass Receivables Fund SPV

- BSE code of the issue of bonds: CRFB

- ISIN of the issue: BG2100007231

- Determination of LEONIA Plus (LEv OverNight Index Average Plus) index value at the calculation of the interest rate for a given cupon payment period:

LEONIA Plus index value for the coming coupon payments every six months will be determined three business days before the date of coupon payment, and if the coupon payment is on a non-working day, it is to be determined by the last preceding working day. In this respect, the dates of determination of LEONIA Plus index value in the coming coupon payments on the bond are:

08 April 2024, 08 October 2024

08 April 2025, 08 October 2025

07 April 2026, 07 October 2026

07 April 2027, 06 October 2027

06 April 2028, 06 October 2028

04 April 2029 and 08 October 2029

- Date of registering the amendments to the bond issue parameters: 11 December 2023

The information document under Art. 100b (7) of the POSA is available on the website of the Exchange.

