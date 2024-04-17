Clinical response to immunotherapies in patients with biliary tract cancer (BTC) has supported approval of these therapies1,2. However, a proportion of patients have tumors

We surveyed large databases of human genomic data to determine how often resistance biomarkers can be found in BTC tumors.

We report preclinical evidence showing activity in a mouse treated with a bispecific antibody targeting both mouse DLL4 and VEGF-A in models of checkpoint inhibitor resistance. Specifically, a mouse cross-reactive surrogate of CTX-009, an anti-DLL4/VEGFA bispecific antibody currently in clinical trials, shows remarkable tumor growth inhibition in a mouse model lacking both class I MHC as well as the tumor suppressor CDKN2A - both well- documented tumor escape mechanisms from immunotherapy3-9. A cohort of patient tumors evaluated using the Tempus xT NGS assay showed evidence of genomic alterations consistent with immune checkpoint escape. Specifically, of 345 evaluable samples, approximately 50 % of the tumors showed loss of heterozygosity at the HLA locus and an additional 62% showed deletion of CDKN2A/B. 37 (~11%) tumors showed deletions in both of these loci. Interestingly, 23 (~10%) of the CDKN2A/B deleted tumors showed concurrent loss of MLLT3, suggesting co-deletion of type 1 IFN genes immediately adjacent to CDKN2A/B on chr9p217 and between CDKN2A/B and MLLT3. These observations are consistent with

which never respond or subsequently become non-responsive. For these patients, clinically actionable data is needed to inform treatment decisions. For example, a readily measurable biological assay with results linked to a potentially successful treatment option could enable use of that option in patients with BTC after treatment with immunotherapies.

known immune checkpoint therapy escape mechanisms and provide a context for anticipated analyses of tumors from patients treated with CTX-009. That is, it will be important to learn whether tumor responses to CTX-009 in the clinic show the same independence with respect to these two resistance mechanisms as has been observed in mouse preclinical models. Conclusions: In summary, these data support the testing of CTX-009 in patients with BTC whose tumors have biomarkers identifiable with standard approved genomic sequencing assays. Introduction Patients with BTC tumors face tumor resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors. If resistance can be detected using a biomarker during or before treatment, chances of successful subsequent treatment are enhanced. To help with this challenge, we studied the frequency of known potential immune checkpoint inhibitor resistance biomarkers. We focused on DNA biomarkers detectable using commercially available and clinically-validated next generation sequencing assay(s). Given the non-trivial prevalence of two immune checkpoint inhibitor resistance biomarkers in large BTC patient datasets, we constructed a mouse model for resistance. These studies suggest potential activity of CTX-009 independent of resistance biomarkers.

Figure 1. A bispecific antibody targeting murine VEGF-A and DLL4 was generated to model CTX-009 activity in syngeneic tumor models (Panel A, mCTX-009). The Its Kd of binding of mCTX-009 Kd's to VEGF-A and DLL4 were 2.22 pM and 13.1 nM respectively, which are both comparable to CTX-009.mCTX-009 bound to mouse aortic endothelial cells (mAEC, Panel B), delayed the VEGF-dependent reconstitution of a cellular monolayer in the mAEC scratch assay (Panel C) as well as blocked DLL4-induced NOTCH1 activity in an assay where in which plastic bound DLL4 activates a NOTCH1 responsive Luciferase reporter construct (Panel D). Why is this important? These data show that CTX-009 is functionally active in biochemical and cellular experiments and supports subsequent studies in animal models.

Montesion, 2021 Figure 2. Two DNA biomarkers for checkpoint resistance have been shown to occur in BTC. Panel A. Doctor Kabir Mody10 and others, worked with a sequencing provider, TEMPUS, to study the DNA of over 450 BTC samples11. They found that deletions in parts of chromosome 9 - specifically a tumor suppressor called "CDKN2A/B" - occurred in approximately 1 in 5 tumors. Panel B. Another study of DNA sequencing across many tumor types5 showed that loss of HLA was detected in about 20% of BTC tumors. Why is this important? These data show that biomarkers of resistance to anti-PD1/L1 therapy can be found in BTC tumors.

Figure 3. As part of the larger Tempus collection of real world sequencing data, 345 samples were evaluable for both CDKN2A/B deletion and HLA LOH. Approximately 50% of the tumors showed loss of heterozygosity at the HLA locus and an additional 62% showed deletion of CDKN2A/B. The co-occurrence of both resistance biomarkers through loss of both HLA and CDKN2A/B was ~11% (37 tumors). Interestingly, 23 (~10%) of the CDKN2A/B deleted tumors showed concurrent loss of a neighboring gene called MLLT3, suggesting co-deletion of type 1 interferon genes immediately adjacent to CDKN2A/B on chr9p21 and between CDKN2A/B and MLLT3. This pattern of gene deletion is consistent with known immune checkpoint therapy escape mechanisms. Why is this important? These data show that biomarkers of two therapy resistance pathways are not uncommon and provide a context for anticipated analyses of tumors from patients treated with CTX-009.