    2313   TW0002313004

COMPEQ MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(2313)
  Report
Compeq Manufacturing : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Compeq Manufacturing (Chongqing) co., Ltd., acquisition of machinery and equipment

01/17/2022 | 03:55am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: COMPEQ MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/17 Time of announcement 16:41:28
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Compeq
Manufacturing (Chongqing) co., Ltd., acquisition of
machinery and equipment
Date of events 2022/01/17 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):One batch of machinery and equipment
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/11~2022/01/17
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction volume:one batch ; Total transaction price:NT$418,422thousand
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Pelican Cove Investment Ltd.;
Relationship with the Company�GAffiliated company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Base on purchase order payment term.;
Restrictive covenants in the contract:NA
Other important terms and conditions:NA
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Price negotiation; the reference basis for the decision on price:Purphase
Department get approval of CEO & President
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:None
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:For production
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:
NA ,announcement on behalf of subsidiary
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:NA
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 62 892 M 2 283 M 2 283 M
Net income 2021 4 698 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2021 3 622 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,53%
Capitalization 52 261 M 1 893 M 1 897 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 642
Free-Float -
Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPEQ MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 42,20 TWD
Average target price 46,48 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Wu Chairman & General Manager
Pei Kun Chiang President, Director & General Manager
Fan Lu Head-Finance
Tung Chen Huang Independent Director
Tzu Kuan Chiu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPEQ MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-3.54%1 821
MEDIATEK INC.-10.50%61 363
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.0.33%25 743
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.78%23 627
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.18%20 809
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-3.49%14 964