Compeq Manufacturing : On behalf of COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD. to announce the change of directors
12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Provided by: COMPEQ MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
16:15:35
Subject
On behalf of COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD.
to announce the change of directors
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30
2.Name of legal person: HUATON HOLDINGS LTD.
3.Name of the previous position holder:CHEN, PING-CHI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD. Director
5.Name of the new position holder:YU, KUO-HUA
6.Resume of the new position holder:
COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD. Director
7.Reason for the change:retirement
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2019/10/21 to 2023/10/20
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/10
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
