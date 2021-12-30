Log in
    2313   TW0002313004

COMPEQ MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(2313)
Compeq Manufacturing : On behalf of COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD. to announce the change of directors

12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: COMPEQ MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 16:15:35
Subject 
 On behalf of COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD.
to announce the change of directors
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30
2.Name of legal person: HUATON HOLDINGS LTD.
3.Name of the previous position holder:CHEN, PING-CHI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD.  Director
5.Name of the new position holder:YU, KUO-HUA
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD.  Director
7.Reason for the change:retirement
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2019/10/21 to 2023/10/20
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/10
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
