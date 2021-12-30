Compeq Manufacturing : On behalf of COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD. to announce the change of directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30 2.Name of legal person: HUATON HOLDINGS LTD. 3.Name of the previous position holder:CHEN, PING-CHI 4.Resume of the previous position holder: COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD. Director 5.Name of the new position holder:YU, KUO-HUA 6.Resume of the new position holder: COMPEQ TECHNOLOGY(HUIZHOU) CO., LTD. Director 7.Reason for the change:retirement 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):from 2019/10/21 to 2023/10/20 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/10 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA