Comperia pl S A : RB 18/2022

Zmiana terminu przekazania przez Spółkę skonsolidowanego raportu kwartalnego za III kwartał 2022 roku
Podstawa prawna:
Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 - informacje bieżące i okresowe
Treść raportu:
Zarząd Spółki Comperia.pl S.A. z siedzibą w Warszawie ("Spółka"), stosownie do § 80 ust. 2 i 3 rozporządzenia Ministra Finansów z 29 marca 2018 r., w sprawie informacji bieżących i okresowych przekazywanych przez emitentów papierów wartościowych oraz warunków uznawania za równoważne informacji wymaganych przepisami prawa państwa niebędącego państwem członkowskim (Dz.U. z 2018 r., poz 757), informuje o zmianie terminu przekazania przez Spółkę skonsolidowanego raportu kwartalnego za III kwartał 2022 roku, polegającej na przesunięciu pierwotnie wyznaczonego terminu 8 listopada 2022 r. (wskazanego w raporcie bieżącym nr 1/2022) na datę późniejszą, tj. 29 listopada 2022 r.
Osoby reprezentujące Spółkę:
Szymon Fiecek - Prezes Zarządu
Paweł Szukalski - Członek Zarządu
Current Report No. 18/2022
Date of preparation:
26th September 2022
Abbreviated name of the issuer:
Comperia.pl S.A.
Subject:
Change in the date of the Company's consolidated quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022
Legal basis:
Article 56(1)(2) - current and periodic information
Content of the report:
The Management Board of Comperia.pl S.A., based in Warsaw (the "Company"), pursuant to
80 subparagraph 2 and 3 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018, on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and on the conditions for recognising as equivalent the information required by the laws of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757), informs of a change in the date on which the Company will publish its consolidated quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022, consisting in postponing the originally set deadline of 8 November 2022 (indicated in current report No.1/2022) to a later date, i.e. 29th November 2022.
Comperia.pl SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 16:40:01 UTC.