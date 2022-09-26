Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Comperia.pl S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPL   PLCOMPR00010

COMPERIA.PL S.A.

(CPL)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-09-26 pm EDT
4.040 PLN   -6.05%
12:41pComperia Pl S A : Rb 18/2022
PU
09/21Comperia Pl S A : Rb 17/2022
PU
09/20Comperia.pl S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comperia pl S A : RB 18/2022

09/26/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Raport bieżący nr 18/2022

Data sporządzenia:

26 września 2022

Skrócona nazwa emitenta:

Comperia.pl S.A.

Temat:

Zmiana terminu przekazania przez Spółkę skonsolidowanego raportu kwartalnego za III kwartał 2022 roku

Podstawa prawna:

Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 - informacje bieżące i okresowe

Treść raportu:

Zarząd Spółki Comperia.pl S.A. z siedzibą w Warszawie ("Spółka"), stosownie do § 80 ust. 2 i 3 rozporządzenia Ministra Finansów z 29 marca 2018 r., w sprawie informacji bieżących i okresowych przekazywanych przez emitentów papierów wartościowych oraz warunków uznawania za równoważne informacji wymaganych przepisami prawa państwa niebędącego państwem członkowskim (Dz.U. z 2018 r., poz 757), informuje o zmianie terminu przekazania przez Spółkę skonsolidowanego raportu kwartalnego za III kwartał 2022 roku, polegającej na przesunięciu pierwotnie wyznaczonego terminu 8 listopada 2022 r. (wskazanego w raporcie bieżącym nr 1/2022) na datę późniejszą, tj. 29 listopada 2022 r.

Osoby reprezentujące Spółkę:

Szymon Fiecek - Prezes Zarządu

Paweł Szukalski - Członek Zarządu

Current Report No. 18/2022

Date of preparation:

26th September 2022

Abbreviated name of the issuer:

Comperia.pl S.A.

Subject:

Change in the date of the Company's consolidated quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022

Legal basis:

Article 56(1)(2) - current and periodic information

Content of the report:

The Management Board of Comperia.pl S.A., based in Warsaw (the "Company"), pursuant to

  • 80 subparagraph 2 and 3 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018, on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and on the conditions for recognising as equivalent the information required by the laws of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757), informs of a change in the date on which the Company will publish its consolidated quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022, consisting in postponing the originally set deadline of 8 November 2022 (indicated in current report No.1/2022) to a later date, i.e. 29th November 2022.

Persons representing the Company:

Szymon Fiecek - President of the Management Board

Paweł Szukalski - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Comperia.pl SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 16:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPERIA.PL S.A.
12:41pComperia Pl S A : Rb 18/2022
PU
09/21Comperia Pl S A : Rb 17/2022
PU
09/20Comperia.pl S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/14Comperia Pl S A : Rb 16/2022
PU
05/18Comperia.pl S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/14Comperia.pl S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Comperia.pl S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2021Comperia.Pl S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2018Marek Dojnow and Adam Jablonski acquired an additional 6.49% stake in Comperia.pl S.A..
CI
2018Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spólka Akcyjna acquired an additional 6.95%..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,4 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
Net income 2021 3,80 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
Net cash 2021 3,88 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart COMPERIA.PL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Comperia.pl S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wojciech Krzysztof Malek Finance Director
Marek Emanuel Dojnow Chairman-Supervisory Board
Szymon Stanislaw Fiecek Director-Information Technology
Derek Alexander Christopher Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Adam Piotr Jablonski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPERIA.PL S.A.-30.65%3
ALPHABET INC.-31.83%1 290 615
BAIDU, INC.-20.19%41 033
NAVER CORPORATION-44.39%22 238
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-40.34%20 932
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798