Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Conclusion of a purchase agreement for material assets of Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Conclusion of a purchase agreement for material assets of Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Dortmund, 29 April 2023 – The insolvent Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo" or the "Company") has today entered into a purchase agreement with KOSTAL Group regarding its material assets. As part of the transaction, the assets of the insolvent subsidiaries Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH and Compleo Connect GmbH were also sold to the investor.

The Company will shortly file an insolvency plan with the responsible local court in Dortmund. Once the insolvency administrator and the creditors' committee have approved the transaction and it has become legally effective, the insolvency plan is intended, among other things, to form the legal basis for a corporate restructuring within the Compleo Group, which is to be implemented prior to the completion of the acquisition. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of further contractual closing conditions. Compleo and the investor currently expect the closing of the transaction in June 2023.

The agreement with the investor secures the continuation of the Compleo Group's business, which will continue to exist as an independent business and brand within the KOSTAL Group after closing of the transaction. No operating business will remain in the companies of the Compleo Group. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to satisfy the creditors within the framework of the continuing insolvency proceedings. The parties involved currently assume that the creditors of Compleo will receive a significant quota on their claims upon successful closing of the transaction, which amount has not yet been determined.

About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology for EVs in Europe. The company supports its business customers with a range of charging stations and a backend for charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations, the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund. Its customers include Allego, Clever, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com