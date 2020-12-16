Log in
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG

(C0M)
Compleo Charging Solutions AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/16/2020 | 12:12pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2020 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Fontus Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg Karl Eberhard
Last name(s): Griesemann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Compleo Charging Solutions AG

b) LEI
391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.00 EUR 33965183.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.00 EUR 33965183.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63978  16.12.2020 


© EQS 2020
All news about COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
12:12pCOMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
12:12pDGAP-DD : Compleo Charging Solutions AG english
DJ
12:10pCOMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Formal transfer of shares to the management and ..
EQ
12:10pPRESS RELEASE : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Formal transfer of shares to the ..
DJ
12/04COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS : Oddo gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/01DGAP-PVR : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release -2-
DJ
12/01DGAP-PVR : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Secti..
DJ
12/01COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11/30COMPLEO CHARGING : continues on its dynamic growth course in third quarter of 20..
EQ
11/30PRESS RELEASE : Compleo Charging Solutions AG continues on its dynamic growth co..
DJ
Financials
Sales 2020 31,5 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net income 2020 -1,80 M -2,19 M -2,19 M
Net cash 2020 38,4 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -178x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 323 M 393 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,04x
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 45,4%
Technical analysis trends COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 89,50 €
Last Close Price 94,40 €
Spread / Highest target -4,66%
Spread / Average Target -5,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,72%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG0.00%393
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.32%120 900
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED161.75%99 209
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.89%75 561
NIDEC CORPORATION68.21%71 275
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.45.95%63 627
