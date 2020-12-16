|
Compleo Charging Solutions AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.12.2020 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Fontus Invest GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Georg Karl Eberhard
|Last name(s):
|Griesemann
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QDNX9
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|49.00 EUR
|33965183.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|49.00 EUR
|33965183.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|
|44309 Dortmund
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
63978 16.12.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|All news about COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
31,5 M
38,4 M
38,4 M
|Net income 2020
|
-1,80 M
-2,19 M
-2,19 M
|Net cash 2020
|
38,4 M
46,8 M
46,8 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-178x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
323 M
393 M
394 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|9,04x
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,69x
|Nbr of Employees
|190
|Free-Float
|45,4%
|
|Chart COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
89,50 €
|Last Close Price
|
94,40 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
-4,66%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-5,19%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-5,72%