Compleo Charging Solutions AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.12.2021 / 13:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|BTS Invest GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Jens
|Last name(s):
|Stolze
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000A3MQBQ7
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.4020 EUR
|4463.97 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.4020 EUR
|4463.97 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|
