    C0M   DE000A2QDNX9

COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG

(C0M)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Compleo Charging Solutions AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/03/2021 | 07:04am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.12.2021 / 13:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: BTS Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Stolze
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Compleo Charging Solutions AG

b) LEI
391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3MQBQ7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.4020 EUR 4463.97 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.4020 EUR 4463.97 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71377  03.12.2021 

© EQS 2021
All news about COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
07:04aCOMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
11/30COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
11/25Compleo takes next step towards acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions
EQ
11/25Compleo Charging Solutions AG resolves subscription rights capital increase against cas..
EQ
11/24Compleo Charging Solutions AG signs Letter of Intent for the delivery of 25,000 wallbox..
EQ
11/24Compleo Charging Solutions AG Signs Letter of Intent for the Delivery of 25,000 Wallbox..
CI
11/16Compleo Charging Solutions AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
11/16COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Compleo strengthens market position through targeted inves..
EQ
11/16Compleo Charging Solutions AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2021
CI
11/16Compleo Charging Solutions AG Announces CEO Changes
CI
Analyst Recommendations on COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Financials
Sales 2021 56,4 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
Net income 2021 -14,5 M -16,4 M -16,4 M
Net cash 2021 14,8 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 231 M 262 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Technical analysis trends COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 59,40 €
Average target price 113,25 €
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Checrallah Kachouh Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georg Griesemann Co-Chief Executive Officer
Peter Gabriel Chief Financial Officer
Dag Hagby Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Stolze Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG-33.91%262
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.78.73%25 644
ZHONGSHAN BROAD-OCEAN MOTOR CO., LTD.90.00%3 172
POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-33.95%1 238
NINGBO ZHONGDA LEADER INTELLIGENT TRANSMISSION CO., LTD.21.02%418
PIEZOMOTOR UPPSALA AB (PUBL)71.72%128