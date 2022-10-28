Advanced search
    C0M   DE000A2QDNX9

COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG

(C0M)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:12 2022-10-28 am EDT
8.585 EUR   -1.32%
10:03aCompleo Charging Solutions Ag : Personnel change in the Management Board
EQ
09/30Compleo Charging Solutions Ag : Compleo realigns production
EQ
09/15Compleo Charging Solutions AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Personnel change in the Management Board

10/28/2022 | 10:03am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Personnel change in the Management Board

28-Oct-2022 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Company") announces that the Supervisory Board of the Company today agreed with Mr. Georg Griesemann (CEO & CFO) and Mr. Jens Stolze (COO) that they will retire from the Company as members of the Management Board as of 1 November 2022. The retirement from the Management Board mandates takes place in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board due to differing strategic views on the future direction of the Company, in particular on the future of the software segment as well as the production strategy.

The member of the Management Board Jörg Lohr, previously CCO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG, will assume the position of CEO as of 1 November 2022. He is also to assume responsibility for the Services, Operations and Production. In addition, the Company's Supervisory Board has decided today to appoint Mr. Peter Hamela as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 November 2022.

 

28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1474939

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1474939  28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
