Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12/16/2020 | 12:15pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
16.12.2020 / 18:14
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Street:
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
Postal code:
44309
City:
Dortmund Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200NDFM0QGPOSW190
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Cessation of an attribution
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Dec 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
20.25 %
0 %
20.25 %
3,423,480
Previous notification
30.10 %
3.29 %
33.39 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2QDNX9
0
693167
0.00 %
20.25 %
Total
693167
20.25 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Rolf Elgeti
%
%
%
Obotritia Capital KGaA
%
%
%
Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH
20.25 %
%
20.25 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Fontus Invest GmbH has sold all of the shares it holds in the issuer to its shareholders Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH, CMG Investment GmbH and BTS Invest GmbH. The attribution of the Fontus Invest GmbH's voting rights in the issuer to all its shareholders on the basis of joint control of Fontus Invest GmbH by its shareholders has therefore ceased to apply.
Date
16 Dec 2020
