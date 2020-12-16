DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.12.2020 / 18:14

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Street: Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a Postal code: 44309 City: Dortmund

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NDFM0QGPOSW190

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Cessation of an attribution

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti

Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 Dec 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 20.25 % 0 % 20.25 % 3,423,480 Previous notification 30.10 % 3.29 % 33.39 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2QDNX9 0 693167 0.00 % 20.25 % Total 693167 20.25 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Rolf Elgeti % % % Obotritia Capital KGaA % % % Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH 20.25 % % 20.25 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Fontus Invest GmbH has sold all of the shares it holds in the issuer to its shareholders Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH, CMG Investment GmbH and BTS Invest GmbH. The attribution of the Fontus Invest GmbH's voting rights in the issuer to all its shareholders on the basis of joint control of Fontus Invest GmbH by its shareholders has therefore ceased to apply.

Date

16 Dec 2020

