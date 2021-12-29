Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Compleo Charging Solutions AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C0M   DE000A2QDNX9

COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG

(C0M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/29/2021 | 04:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.12.2021 / 10:58
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Street: Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
Postal code: 44309
City: Dortmund
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NDFM0QGPOSW190

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: GSA Capital Partners LLP
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
GSA QMS Master Fund Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Dec 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.67 % 0.00 % 3.67 % 4869785
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2QDNX9 0 178571 0.00 % 3.67 %
Total 178571 3.67 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
GSA Capital Partners LLP % % %
GSA QMS Master Fund Limited 3.67 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Dec 2021


29.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1262558  29.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262558&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
04:59aCOMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
12/17Compleo Charging Solutions Inaugurates Swiss Unit, Appoints Managing Director
MT
12/15COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
12/13Compleo successfully completes capital increase with subscription rights
EQ
12/08COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
12/06COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Compleo's capital increase with subscription rights meets ..
EQ
12/06COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
12/03COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
11/30COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
11/25Compleo takes next step towards acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 56,4 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net income 2021 -16,8 M -18,9 M -18,9 M
Net cash 2021 16,9 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 271 M 306 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Duration : Period :
Compleo Charging Solutions AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 55,60 €
Average target price 108,75 €
Spread / Average Target 95,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Checrallah Kachouh Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georg Griesemann Co-Chief Executive Officer
Peter Gabriel Chief Financial Officer
Dag Hagby Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Stolze Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG-38.14%306
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.53.11%21 967
ZHONGSHAN BROAD-OCEAN MOTOR CO., LTD.106.44%3 450
POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-42.96%1 069
NINGBO ZHONGDA LEADER INTELLIGENT TRANSMISSION CO., LTD.12.94%390
PIEZOMOTOR UPPSALA AB (PUBL)68.01%125