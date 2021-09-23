Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Spontaneously charging your electric car: Paying by card fits with the habits of electric car drivers



DGAP-Media / 23.09.2021 / 07:30



Spontaneously charging your electric car: Paying by card fits with the habits of electric car drivers

Customers appreciate simple, transparent and convenient direct payment I The greentech company Compleo is open to many technologies and supports various payment and roaming methods

Dortmund, 23 September 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG views the German Bundesrat's decision of September 17, 2021, on the amended charging station ordinance as a consumer-friendly step. According to the new federal regulation, all new public charging points set up from July 1, 2023, onwards must offer a contactless payment process using conventional credit and debit cards. With the focus on card-based billing, another component of payment methods is now clearly regulated.

Going forward, Compleo will continue to be open to various technologies and further develop user-friendly solutions that serve consumers, operators and charging infrastructure providers alike. For Compleo, this also includes the authentication of the user and the vehicle in accordance with ISO standard 15118, which makes individual authorization for each charging process superfluous. The manufacturer of charging solutions for electric cars emphasizes that the ad-hoc payment system as well as roaming, charging card and app systems will continue to exist and be further developed together with ISO 15118: "With payment by debit or credit cards, a common and uncomplicated procedure is being additionally introduced," said Checrallah Kachouh, Co-CEO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG. "This corresponds to what the consumers want and to their typical payment habits. This means that electric car drivers will not be locked into one payment method when charging." Someone who is currently driving on the highway and needs to charge at short notice often faces the additional hurdle of having to download an app on the spur of the moment. Nor do the drivers always carry around various charging cards in their wallets. By contrast, with 118.3 million debit cards issued and 40.56 million credit cards in Germany alone, as cited by Statista GmbH for 2020, these means of payment are very widespread.

The amended charging station ordinance is part of the Charging Infrastructure Master Plan, with which the German federal government aims to promote the ramp-up of electric mobility in Germany together with the automotive industry and energy suppliers. The integration of card-based payment methods at newly installed charging points is one building block of this plan. The regulation also provides for the installation of an interface at new stations that transmits dynamic data to the car. Starting March 1, 2022, electric car drivers are to receive information about the location of a charging station and whether it is free or occupied. Compleo has already been offering these functions in its products since 2018. "When implementing the payment system, we considered things from the point of view of electric mobility enthusiasts, and we will continue to consistently place customer needs at the center of our developments in the future," stated Dominik Freund, Managing Director of Compleo Connect GmbH. "That's why we have prepared Compleo for the different payment solutions in order to be able to offer all customers their individually requested solution," Freund said. "We expect the amended charging station ordinance to further boost demand for our charging solutions - both in the hardware and in the software sector with its recurring revenues. We are currently seeing a very high demand in the market for contactless payment solutions - NFC payments. We will be able to meet these expectations, as Compleo has mastered NFC payment from compliance with calibration laws to digital receipts."

Compleo Charging Solutions AG has positioned itself as a company that is open to technology in order to continuously develop consumer-friendly and provider-friendly charging infrastructures and fit them into its products. Direct payment methods have long been integrated into the charging stations and wallboxes of Compleo and its subsidiary Compleo Connect (formerly: wallbe) via debit card, credit card and NFC (via Apple Pay and Google Pay). The receipts required by the tax code are also issued digitally, ensuring secure and transparent charging in public and semi-public spaces. Compleo is also the first manufacturer to have the approval of the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) for its Cito DC charging stations with Giro-e that comply with calibration law. These charging processes thus always run in accordance with German calibration law for AC and DC charging.

The merger of Compleo and the former wallbe GmbH to form Compleo Charging Solutions AG with its subsidiary Compleo Connect this year shows that bundling the competences of two strong manufacturers creates synergies. "The product know-how that wallbe has built up in the past in accessible shopping leads to real added value for our customers and partners," said Kachouh. "Only those who have forward-looking competences will continue to be well-positioned in tomorrow's highly dynamic mobility market."

About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG, together with its subsidiary Compleo Connect, is a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company is a complete solution provider with its charging stations and also offers services around the planning, installation, maintenance, service or backend of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's range includes both AC and DC charging stations. The company develops and manufactures all products at its headquarters in Dortmund. In doing so, the manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and over 150 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of the first charging stations in 2009. To date, the company has delivered over 50,000 charging points, contributing to the development of the charging infrastructure. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2020 (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). More information is available at: compleo-cs.de

Press contact

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Ralf Maushake

Head of Marketing & Communications

E-mail: r. maushake@compleo-cs.de

Phone: +49 231 534 923 865

Contact Investor Relations

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de

Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

/ / / /