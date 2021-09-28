Compleo Charging : shortlisted for the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021



Compleo shortlisted for the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021

Category 'Star of 2021' lauds newly listed companies displaying outstanding corporate responsibility and exceptional performance in their sector

Brussels/Dortmund, September 28, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, has made the shortlist in the 'Star of 2021' category of the 9th annual European Small and Mid-Cap Awards. The nomination is based on Compleo being an exceptional performer in its sector and that it stands out from the crowd in a broad range of areas. Since the IPO in October 2020 the share of Compleo showed an increase of more than 100%.

Compleo is honoured to be considered for this category, which in particular recognises its growth potential following its IPO.

The Awards, launched in 2013, were established by the European Commission to recognise some of Europe's smaller listed companies through four distinct categories. EuropeanIssuers, who represent listed companies and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) who represent European stock exchanges are the co-organisers of the event.

Compleo, listed on Deutsche Börse, was shortlisted from some 27 nominations from 17 countries, listed on different European stock exchanges.

The winner is decided by an independent, high-level jury, moderated by the European Commission, consisting of representatives from academia, asset management, brokerage, and the media. They will be revealed at a special Awards ceremony on 16th November during the European Commission's SME Assembly in Portoro?, Slovenia.

Florence Bindelle, the Secretary General of EuropeanIssuers said: "Supporting small and medium enterprises and equity financing is essential to fuel Europe's economy. European capital markets are there for companies to help them grow and take the leap. Compleo has grown stronger since its IPO and thus the company holds important potential for the upcoming years. We congratulate Compleo for making the shortlist."

Rainer Riess, the Director General of FESE, added: "It is fantastic to see companies like Compleo excel and grow after having listed on Deutsche Börse. The Awards are a great platform to highlight the benefits of listing on exchanges and to showcase Europe's most exciting newly-listed small and mid-caps. We commend Compleo for their exceptional work and congratulate them on being shortlisted."

"We are very proud on our performance since IPO and being shortlisted for the Small- und Mid-Cap Awards," Georg Griesemann, Co-CEO of Compleo, adds. "As a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles Compleo grew dynamically in the past and we continued to invest in our growth in 2021 by entering new markets, massively expanding our capacities, and further developing innovative, new products. In addition, we have further strengthened our leading position in the market for charging solutions with the acquisition of wallbe and are in exclusive negotiations with E.ON on the purchase of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. These are excellent preconditions for further growth in the coming years."

About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG, together with its subsidiary Compleo Connect, is a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company is a complete solution provider with its charging stations and also offers services around the planning, installation, maintenance, service or backend of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's range includes both AC and DC charging stations. The company develops and manufactures all products at its headquarters in Dortmund. In doing so, the manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and over 150 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of the first charging stations in 2009. To date, the company has delivered over 50,000 charging points, contributing to the development of the charging infrastructure. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2020 (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). More information is available at: compleo-cs.de

About the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards

The objective of the Awards is to promote best practices and highlight the best European Small and Mid-Sized Companies that have gained access to capital markets via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). They showcase the diversity of European markets and aim to promote stock listings, in particular targeting SMEs and growth companies. These companies are critical to accomplishing the EU's goals of job creation, competitiveness, and growth.

The European Small and Mid-Cap Awards advocate the benefits of equity financing and encourage smaller companies to consider this financing option. Equity market financing plays a key role in the creation of jobs and growth and in the overall competitiveness of a company. https://europeansmallandmidcapawards.eu

About the European Commission

The Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) of the European Commission develops and implements a range of policies to improve access to finance for SMEs in the EU. SMEs are critical to European economic recovery and to accomplishing the EU's goals of job creation, competitiveness, and growth. For more information, please visit https://ec.europa.eu/growth/access-to-finance_en.

About EuropeanIssuers

EuropeanIssuers is a pan-European organisation representing the interests of publicly quoted companies across Europe to the EU Institutions. We seek capital markets that serve the interests of their end users, including issuers. For more information, please visit www.europeanissuers.eu.

About FESE

The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) represents 36 exchanges in equities, bonds, derivatives, and commodities through 19 full members from 30 countries, as well as one Affiliate Member and one Observer Member. For further information please visit www.fese.eu.

