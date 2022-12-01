Advanced search
    C0M   DE000A2QDNX9

COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG

(C0M)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:05 2022-12-01 am EST
7.975 EUR   +2.37%
03:46aDd : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Jörg Lohr, buy
EQ
03:39aDd : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Peter Hamela, buy
EQ
11/16Compleo Charging Solutions AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Jörg Lohr, buy

12/01/2022 | 03:46am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.12.2022 / 09:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): Lohr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Compleo Charging Solutions AG

b) LEI
391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
25/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

79687  01.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502921&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
