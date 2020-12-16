DGAP-DD : Compleo Charging Solutions AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.12.2020 / 18:10
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+--------------------+------------------+
|Name and legal form:|Fontus Invest GmbH|
+--------------------+------------------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------------+---------------------------+
|Person closely associated with: |
+---------------+---------------------------+
|Title: | |
+---------------+---------------------------+
|First name: |Georg Karl Eberhard |
+---------------+---------------------------+
|Last name(s): |Griesemann |
+---------------+---------------------------+
|Position: |Member of the managing body|
+---------------+---------------------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+-----------------------------+
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG|
+-----------------------------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|391200NDFM0QGPOSW190|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE000A2QDNX9|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+--------+
|Disposal|
+--------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+---------+---------------+
|Price(s) |Volume(s) |
+---------+---------------+
|49.00 EUR|33965183.00 EUR|
+---------+---------------+
d) Aggregated information
+---------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+---------+-----------------+
|49.00 EUR|33965183.00 EUR |
+---------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2020-12-14; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----------------------+
|Outside a trading venue|
+-----------------------+
