DGAP-DD : Compleo Charging Solutions AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.12.2020 / 18:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +--------------------+------------------+ |Name and legal form:|Fontus Invest GmbH| +--------------------+------------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------------+---------------------------+ |Person closely associated with: | +---------------+---------------------------+ |Title: | | +---------------+---------------------------+ |First name: |Georg Karl Eberhard | +---------------+---------------------------+ |Last name(s): |Griesemann | +---------------+---------------------------+ |Position: |Member of the managing body| +---------------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +-----------------------------+ |Compleo Charging Solutions AG| +-----------------------------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |391200NDFM0QGPOSW190| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000A2QDNX9| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +--------+ |Disposal| +--------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+---------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +---------+---------------+ |49.00 EUR|33965183.00 EUR| +---------+---------------+ d) Aggregated information +---------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +---------+-----------------+ |49.00 EUR|33965183.00 EUR | +---------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-12-14; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----------------------+ |Outside a trading venue| +-----------------------+ 16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 44309 Dortmund Germany Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/ End of News DGAP News Service 63978 16.12.2020

