Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Compleo Charging Solutions AG    C0M   DE000A2QDNX9

COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG

(C0M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-DD : Compleo Charging Solutions AG english

12/16/2020 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
16.12.2020 / 18:10 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+--------------------+------------------+ 
|Name and legal form:|Fontus Invest GmbH| 
+--------------------+------------------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------------+---------------------------+ 
|Person closely associated with:            | 
+---------------+---------------------------+ 
|Title:         |                           | 
+---------------+---------------------------+ 
|First name:    |Georg Karl Eberhard        | 
+---------------+---------------------------+ 
|Last name(s):  |Griesemann                 | 
+---------------+---------------------------+ 
|Position:      |Member of the managing body| 
+---------------+---------------------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-----------------------------+ 
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG| 
+-----------------------------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|391200NDFM0QGPOSW190| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE000A2QDNX9| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+--------+ 
|Disposal| 
+--------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+---------+---------------+ 
|Price(s) |Volume(s)      | 
+---------+---------------+ 
|49.00 EUR|33965183.00 EUR| 
+---------+---------------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+---------+-----------------+ 
|Price    |Aggregated volume| 
+---------+-----------------+ 
|49.00 EUR|33965183.00 EUR  | 
+---------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2020-12-14; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----------------------+ 
|Outside a trading venue| 
+-----------------------+ 
 
16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
          Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 
          44309 Dortmund 
          Germany 
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/ 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
63978 16.12.2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

All news about COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
12:12pCOMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
12:12pDGAP-DD : Compleo Charging Solutions AG english
DJ
12:10pCOMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Formal transfer of shares to the management and ..
EQ
12:10pPRESS RELEASE : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Formal transfer of shares to the ..
DJ
12/04COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS : Oddo gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/01DGAP-PVR : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release -2-
DJ
12/01DGAP-PVR : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Secti..
DJ
12/01COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11/30COMPLEO CHARGING : continues on its dynamic growth course in third quarter of 20..
EQ
11/30PRESS RELEASE : Compleo Charging Solutions AG continues on its dynamic growth co..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31,5 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net income 2020 -1,80 M -2,19 M -2,19 M
Net cash 2020 38,4 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -178x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 323 M 393 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,04x
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Duration : Period :
Compleo Charging Solutions AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 89,50 €
Last Close Price 94,40 €
Spread / Highest target -4,66%
Spread / Average Target -5,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,72%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG0.00%393
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.32%120 900
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED161.75%99 209
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.89%75 561
NIDEC CORPORATION68.21%71 275
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.45.95%63 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ