DGAP-PVR : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/20/2021 | 04:07am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading 
Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-20 / 10:06 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
 
 Street:                         Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 
 
 Postal code:                    44309 
 
 City:                           Dortmund 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: UBS Group AG 
 City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 14 Jul 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               4.99 %                     0.19 %       5.18 %                              3895828 
 
 Previous                          7.36 %                     0.09 %       7.46 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2QDNX9               0         194232            0 %         4.99 % 
 
 Total                    194232                        4.99 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument        Expiration or maturity    Exercise or conversion             Voting rights Voting rights in 
                           date                      period                                  absolute                % 
 
 Right to recall lent                                At any time                                 7510           0.19 % 
 shares 
 
                                                     Total                                       7510           0.19 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0            0 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0            0 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Switzerland AG                                  %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding (No. 2) Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management (UK)                           %                                       %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Fund Management                             3.2 %                                       %                       % 
 (Luxembourg) SA 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Switzerland AG 
 
 UBS Fund Management                                 %                                       %                       % 
 (Switzerland) AG 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS International                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings B.V. 
 
 UBS Holding (France) SA                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS (France) S.A.                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS La Maison de Gestion                            %                                       %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 19 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
              Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 
              44309 Dortmund 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.compleo-cs.com/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220214 2021-07-20

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220214&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

