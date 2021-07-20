DGAP-PVR : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-07-20 / 10:06 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Street: Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a Postal code: 44309 City: Dortmund Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 Jul 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 4.99 % 0.19 % 5.18 % 3895828 Previous 7.36 % 0.09 % 7.46 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2QDNX9 0 194232 0 % 4.99 % Total 194232 4.99 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent At any time 7510 0.19 % shares Total 7510 0.19 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % 0 0 % Total 0 0 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management % % % Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management (UK) % % % Limited - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management 3.2 % % % (Luxembourg) SA - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Switzerland AG UBS Fund Management % % % (Switzerland) AG - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS International % % % Holdings B.V. UBS Holding (France) SA % % % UBS (France) S.A. % % % UBS La Maison de Gestion % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 19 Jul 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 44309 Dortmund Germany Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/ End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1220214 2021-07-20

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)