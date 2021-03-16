Log in
Compleo Charging Solutions AG

COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG

(C0M)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations

03/16/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders 
Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations 
2021-03-16 / 19:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations 
Compleo receives allocation based on two-year framework agreement | 50 percent expected to be called off this fiscal 
year | Demand for Compleo's charging solutions continues to surge in 2021 
Dortmund, March 16, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider specialized on charging solutions for 
electric vehicles in Germany and Europe, has received an allocation for the sale of smart wallboxes in the low 
four-digit unit number range from a major German energy supplier with international structures as part of a tender 
process. The two-year framework agreement covers a total call-off volume in the mid to high four-digit range for 
wallboxes, of which around 50 percent are already expected to be called off in the 2021 financial year. Today's 
allocation also includes the delivery of 500 AC charging stations over the next six months. 
The scope of supply also includes Compleo's new wallbox series. The technologically smart "Solo" wallbox from greentech 
pioneer Compleo will be launched in series in Q2/2021. The Solo series is to be sold to interested companies with 
e-vehicle fleets and private users via energy suppliers, municipal utilities and specialized electrical retailers, 
among others. The product is Compleo's response to new legislation and government incentive bonuses for 2021, which are 
intended to make e-mobility possible for all interested parties. Demand from energy suppliers and municipal utilities 
is rising accordingly, which is also reflected in Compleo's business success. 
Despite the corona pandemic, Compleo more than doubled its revenues in 2020 compared to 2019, according to preliminary 
figures. On a European level, Compleo is also on an expansion course, including sales cooperations for Poland, Austria 
and Switzerland. "If the growth in the industry continues like this, e-mobility will be part of everyday life for very 
many people in the near future," commented Georg Griesemann, co-CEO of Compleo. "Those who opt for an electric car are 
ensuring cleaner air in cities. This message is resonating well with more and more consumers," added Griesemann. 
About Compleo | Compleo is a leading supplier of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company supports 
complete solution providers with its charging stations and, if required, also with the planning, installation, 
maintenance, service or backend of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging 
stations. Compleo's DC charging stations are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with German 
calibration law (Eichrecht). The company develops and manufactures all products at its Dortmund site. The manufacturer 
focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and economy. Its customers include Allego, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche 
Post DHL Group, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and over 150 public utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of the 
first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs around 250 people. Compleo is listed in the 
Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2020 (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). More information is 
available at: www.compleo-cs.de/ 
Media Relations 
Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
Ralf Maushake 
Head of Corporate Communications 
e-mail: R.Maushake@compleo-cs.de 
Phone: +49 231 534 923 865 
IR-Kontakt 
Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
Sebastian Grabert 
Head of Investor Relations 
EMail: ir@comepleo-cs.de 
T: +49 231 534 923 874 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
              Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 
              44309 Dortmund 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 231 534 923 70 
E-mail:       ir@compleo-cs.de 
Internet:     https://www.compleo-cs.com/ 
ISIN:         DE000A2QDNX9 
WKN:          A2QDNX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1176134 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176134 2021-03-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 14:02 ET (18:02 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 31,8 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net income 2020 -1,51 M -1,80 M -1,80 M
Net cash 2020 38,2 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -138x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 250 M 298 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,67x
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Duration : Period :
Compleo Charging Solutions AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 89,50 €
Last Close Price 73,00 €
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Checrallah Kachouh Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georg Griesemann Co-Chief Executive Officer
Peter Gabriel Chief Financial Officer
Dag Hagby Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Stolze Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG-21.84%298
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-8.01%111 908
KEYENCE CORPORATION-14.21%110 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.13%83 050
NIDEC CORPORATION1.31%69 024
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-0.61%60 383
