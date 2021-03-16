PRESS RELEASE : Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations 2021-03-16 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations Compleo receives allocation based on two-year framework agreement | 50 percent expected to be called off this fiscal year | Demand for Compleo's charging solutions continues to surge in 2021 Dortmund, March 16, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider specialized on charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and Europe, has received an allocation for the sale of smart wallboxes in the low four-digit unit number range from a major German energy supplier with international structures as part of a tender process. The two-year framework agreement covers a total call-off volume in the mid to high four-digit range for wallboxes, of which around 50 percent are already expected to be called off in the 2021 financial year. Today's allocation also includes the delivery of 500 AC charging stations over the next six months. The scope of supply also includes Compleo's new wallbox series. The technologically smart "Solo" wallbox from greentech pioneer Compleo will be launched in series in Q2/2021. The Solo series is to be sold to interested companies with e-vehicle fleets and private users via energy suppliers, municipal utilities and specialized electrical retailers, among others. The product is Compleo's response to new legislation and government incentive bonuses for 2021, which are intended to make e-mobility possible for all interested parties. Demand from energy suppliers and municipal utilities is rising accordingly, which is also reflected in Compleo's business success. Despite the corona pandemic, Compleo more than doubled its revenues in 2020 compared to 2019, according to preliminary figures. On a European level, Compleo is also on an expansion course, including sales cooperations for Poland, Austria and Switzerland. "If the growth in the industry continues like this, e-mobility will be part of everyday life for very many people in the near future," commented Georg Griesemann, co-CEO of Compleo. "Those who opt for an electric car are ensuring cleaner air in cities. This message is resonating well with more and more consumers," added Griesemann. About Compleo | Compleo is a leading supplier of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company supports complete solution providers with its charging stations and, if required, also with the planning, installation, maintenance, service or backend of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. Compleo's DC charging stations are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with German calibration law (Eichrecht). The company develops and manufactures all products at its Dortmund site. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and economy. Its customers include Allego, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and over 150 public utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of the first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs around 250 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2020 (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). More information is available at: www.compleo-cs.de/ Media Relations Compleo Charging Solutions AG Ralf Maushake Head of Corporate Communications e-mail: R.Maushake@compleo-cs.de Phone: +49 231 534 923 865 IR-Kontakt Compleo Charging Solutions AG Sebastian Grabert Head of Investor Relations EMail: ir@comepleo-cs.de T: +49 231 534 923 874 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 44309 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 231 534 923 70 E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/ ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9 WKN: A2QDNX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1176134 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1176134 2021-03-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 14:02 ET (18:02 GMT)