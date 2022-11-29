Advanced search
    C0M   DE000A2QDNX9

COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG

(C0M)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:45 2022-11-29 am EST
7.145 EUR   -6.60%
07:39aPvr : Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/16Compleo Charging Solutions AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/16Compleo Charging Solutions Ag : Compleo unveils new strategy as part of quarterly results
EQ
PVR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/29/2022 | 07:39am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.11.2022 / 13:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Street: Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
Postal code: 44309
City: Dortmund
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NDFM0QGPOSW190

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti
Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.02 % 0.00 % 4.02 % 5069785
Previous notification 9.73 % 0.00 % 9.73 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2QDNX9 0 204000 0.00 % 4.02 %
Total 204000 4.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Rolf Elgeti % % %
-Obotritia Capital KGaA % % %
-Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH 4.02 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Nov 2022


29.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1500797  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500797&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
