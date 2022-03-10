Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CF1   AU0000127011

COMPLII FINTECH SOLUTIONS LTD

(CF1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Complii FinTech : Application for quotation of securities - CF1

03/10/2022 | 11:26pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

COMPLII FINTECH SOLUTIONS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CF1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

800,000

11/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

COMPLII FINTECH SOLUTIONS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

71098238585

1.3

ASX issuer code

CF1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CF1AM : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CF1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

800,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/3/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

800,000

Ian Kessell

Ian David Kessell

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 11/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

800,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personalFor

There was no consideration payable in respect of exercising the performance rights.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.089000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 04:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
