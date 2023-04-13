Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Componenta Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTH1V   FI4000476783

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

(CTH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  08:15:27 2023-04-13 am EDT
2.900 EUR   -2.68%
08:35aComponenta : CEO's Review
PU
08:35aComponenta : Resolutions of Annual General Meeting
PU
08:01aThe Board of Directors of Componenta Corporation resolved on a new stock option plan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Componenta : CEO's Review

04/13/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CEO's Review 2022

Sami Sivuranta

President and CEO

Componenta Corporation

Finland's leading contract manufacturer of metal components

13.4.2023

Liiketoiminta 2022

Key figures

  • Net sales increased clearly and was EUR 109.1 million (EUR 87.3 million)
  • EBITDA improved and was EUR 7.1 million (EUR 5.0 million)
  • The operating result was EUR 1.6 million (EUR 0.0 million)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 6.2 million (EUR 2.8 million)

Financing

  • The Group's cash and cash equivalents at the end of December were EUR 8.6 million (EUR 5.2 million)
  • At the end of the financial year, the group had binding revolving credit facilities of EUR 4.0 million and a subscription limit of USD 8.0 million, of which the unused portion was USD 7.5 million
  • During the financial year the group had agreed on a EUR 4 million working capital loan of which

EUR 2.0 million had been drawn down on the latter part of December 2022.

Market situation

  • The order book is at a very strong level and customer outlooks are generally positive
  • The direct effects of the Ukraine crisis on Componenta's operations are mild
  • The general availability of materials has improved but the cost level is still exceptionally high
  • The large and unpredictable price fluctuation of electrical energy still continues

13.4.2023

2

Net sales by customer segments

Machine building

Agricultural and

Energy industry

Defense equipment

Other industries

forestry machinery

industry

46 % (45 %)

8 % (8 %)

2 % (4 %)

6 % (7 %)

38 % (36 %)

13.4.2023

3

Net sales

EUR, million

35

28.9

30.1

30

25.5

25.3

24.6

25

20

15

10

5

0

2021/Q4

2022/Q1

2022/Q2

2022/Q3

2022/Q4

13.4.2023

4

EBITDA

EUR, million

3

2.8

2.5

2.4

2

1.4

1.5

1.5

1

0.5

0.5

0

2021/Q4

2022/Q1

2022/Q2

2022/Q3

2022/Q4

13.4.2023

5

Disclaimer

Componenta Oyj published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 12:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPONENTA CORPORATION
08:35aComponenta : CEO's Review
PU
08:35aComponenta : Resolutions of Annual General Meeting
PU
08:01aThe Board of Directors of Componenta Corporation resolved on a new stock option plan
AQ
04:46aDecisions of the Board of Directors
AQ
04:01aResolutions of Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
03/16Componenta Corporation : Managers' Transactions
AQ
03/16Componenta's Annual Review, Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report ..
AQ
03/15Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Componenta Corporation
AQ
03/13Componenta : Annual review 2022
PU
03/02Componenta : Webcast presentation material 2 March 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 28,9 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 592
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart COMPONENTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Componenta Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPONENTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sami Sivuranta President & Chief Executive Officer
Marko Karppinen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Yrjö Kalevi Suutari Director
Pasi Tapani Mäkinen Chief Operating Officer
Tomas Peter Emanuel Hedenborg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPONENTA CORPORATION27.35%32
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.24.15%22 359
JSW STEEL LIMITED-6.48%21 031
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.36%15 706
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.12%12 612
TERNIUM S.A.36.91%8 214
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer