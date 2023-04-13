|
Componenta : CEO's Review
CEO's Review 2022
Sami Sivuranta
President and CEO
Componenta Corporation
Finland's leading contract manufacturer of metal components
Key figures
-
Net sales increased clearly and was EUR 109.1 million (EUR 87.3 million)
-
EBITDA improved and was EUR 7.1 million (EUR 5.0 million)
-
The operating result was EUR 1.6 million (EUR 0.0 million)
-
Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 6.2 million (EUR 2.8 million)
Financing
-
The Group's cash and cash equivalents at the end of December were EUR 8.6 million (EUR 5.2 million)
-
At the end of the financial year, the group had binding revolving credit facilities of EUR 4.0 million and a subscription limit of USD 8.0 million, of which the unused portion was USD 7.5 million
-
During the financial year the group had agreed on a EUR 4 million working capital loan of which
EUR 2.0 million had been drawn down on the latter part of December 2022.
Market situation
-
The order book is at a very strong level and customer outlooks are generally positive
-
The direct effects of the Ukraine crisis on Componenta's operations are mild
-
The general availability of materials has improved but the cost level is still exceptionally high
-
The large and unpredictable price fluctuation of electrical energy still continues
Net sales by customer segments
|
Machine building
|
Agricultural and
|
|
Energy industry
|
|
Defense equipment
|
Other industries
|
forestry machinery
|
|
|
industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46 % (45 %)
|
|
|
|
8 % (8 %)
|
|
2 % (4 %)
|
|
6 % (7 %)
|
|
38 % (36 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
EUR, million
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.9
|
30.1
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
25.3
|
|
24.6
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
15
10
5
0
|
2021/Q4
|
2022/Q1
|
2022/Q2
|
2022/Q3
|
2022/Q4
EBITDA
EUR, million
|
3
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
2.4
|
2
|
|
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1
0
|
2021/Q4
|
2022/Q1
|
2022/Q2
|
2022/Q3
|
2022/Q4
Disclaimer
Componenta Oyj published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 12:34:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about COMPONENTA CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales
|
|Net income
|
|Net Debt
|
|P/E ratio
|
|Yield
|
|
|Capitalization
|
28,9 M
31,8 M
31,8 M
|EV / Sales -1
|
|EV / Sales 0
|
|Nbr of Employees
|592
|Free-Float
|67,0%
|
|Chart COMPONENTA CORPORATION
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends COMPONENTA CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution