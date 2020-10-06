Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Componenta Corporation    CTH1V   FI0009010110

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

(CTH1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Componenta Corporation: Notification under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:20am EDT

06 Oct 2020

Componenta Corporation: Notification under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 6 October 2020 at 10:10

Componenta Corporation has on 5 October 2020 received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act according to which the holding of CapMan Buyout VIII Fund A L.P. in Componenta Corporation shares and voting rights has decreased below 5% on 5 October 2020.

The crossing below the notification limit is related to the change in major shareholders of Componenta Corporation, as published on 5 October 2020. In connection with this change, it was published that CapMan managed funds and Leverator Oy sold all their shares of Componenta Corporation to an investor group led by Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy and Etra Capital Oy.

Total position of CapMan Buyout VIII Fund A L.P. subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% - Below 5% Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 16.48% - 16.48%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of sharesISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009010110
SUBTOTAL A

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

For further information, please contact:

Marko Karppinen, CFO, tel. +358 10 403 2101
Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 403 2200

Componenta is a technology company which specializes in supplying cast and machined components to global manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment. The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Disclaimer

Componenta Oyj published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 07:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMPONENTA CORPORATION
03:20aCOMPONENTA CORPORATION : Notification under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish ..
PU
03:11aCOMPONENTA CORPORATION : Notification under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish ..
AQ
10/05COMPONENTA : Changes in Componenta's major shareholders – company plans fo..
PU
10/05COMPONENTA : Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Componenta Corporati..
PU
10/05COMPONENTA : Changes in Componenta's major shareholders - company plans for righ..
AQ
10/05COMPONENTA : Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Componenta Corporati..
AQ
07/24COMPONENTA CORPORATION'S HALF-YEAR F : Net sales increased, EBITDA weakened and ..
AQ
05/08COMPONENTA : Business Review January - March 2020
AQ
04/16COMPONENTA : Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Componenta Corporation
AQ
03/26COMPONENTA OYJ : Changes to the arrangements of Annual General Meeting due to th..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 50,7 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net income 2019 14,6 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2019 8,70 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 1,60x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 587
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart COMPONENTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Componenta Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPONENTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Sivuranta President & Chief Executive Officer
Harri Yrjö Kalevi Suutari Chairman
Pasi Mäkinen Chief Operating Officer
Marko Karppinen Chief Financial Officer
Tapio Petteri Walldén Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPONENTA CORPORATION-42.86%18
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.07%16 367
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.22.48%12 279
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-13.81%11 042
JSW STEEL LIMITED7.28%9 515
EVRAZ PLC-14.26%6 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group