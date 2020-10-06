06 Oct 2020
Componenta Corporation: Notification under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act
Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 6 October 2020 at 10:10
Componenta Corporation has on 5 October 2020 received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act according to which the holding of CapMan Buyout VIII Fund A L.P. in Componenta Corporation shares and voting rights has decreased below 5% on 5 October 2020.
The crossing below the notification limit is related to the change in major shareholders of Componenta Corporation, as published on 5 October 2020. In connection with this change, it was published that CapMan managed funds and Leverator Oy sold all their shares of Componenta Corporation to an investor group led by Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy and Etra Capital Oy.
Total position of CapMan Buyout VIII Fund A L.P. subject to the notification:
|
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|
Total of both in %
|
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|
Below 5%
|
-
|
Below 5%
|
Below 5%
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
16.48%
|
-
|
16.48%
|
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class / type of sharesISIN code
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
|
Direct (SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct (SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
FI0009010110
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
|
COMPONENTA CORPORATION
