The result for January-June 2023

Key figures

  • Net sales increased and was EUR 60.2 million (EUR 54.4 million)
  • EBITDA clearly improved and was EUR 5.4 million (EUR 3.8 million)
  • The operating result was EUR 2.5 million (EUR 1.0 million)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 5.4 million (EUR 2.1 million)

Financing

  • The Group's cash and cash equivalents at the end of June were EUR 13.0 million (EUR 5.1 million)
  • At the end of the review period, the group had a subscription limit of USD 8.0 million, of which the unused portion was USD 7.5 million
  • At the end of the review period, Componenta had unused and binding credit commitments EUR 4.0 million (EUR 4.0 million)
  • During the review period, the group raised the second and at the same time the last installment of 2 million euros from the working capital loan agreed last December
  • The Group's liquidity was at a very good level at the end of the review period

Market situation

  • The order book is at a good level
  • The general availability of materials has improved but the cost level is still exceptionally high
  • The price fluctuation of electrical energy has stabilized

Topical during the reporting period

Customers and order book

  • New sales success and increasing market share
  • Maintenance of delivery and service capability
  • Development of commodity and electricity indices and other sales prices changes
  • The order book remained at a high level − customer outlook is mostly positive

Operating environment

  • General economic situation and effects of the Russia's war of aggression
  • Energy cost development and predictability
  • Availability of materials and components and expectations of cost development

Personnel and own actions

  • Flexibility, resilience and commitment of our own personnel
  • Ensuring capacity and responsiveness
  • Ensuring the procurement of materials and raw materials

Net sales by customer segments

Machine building

Agricultural and

Energy industry

Defense equipment

Other industries

forestry machinery

industry

43 % (48 %)

8 % (8 %)

3 % (1 %)

5 % (6 %)

41 % (37 %)

Figures January−June 2023 (January−June 2022)

Net sales

EUR, million

35

28.9

30.1

30.7

29.5

30

24.6

25

20

15

10

5

0

2022/Q2

2022/Q3

2022/Q4

2023/Q1

2023/Q2

