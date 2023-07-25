Half-Year Financial
Report 2023
Sami Sivuranta
President and CEO
Componenta Corporation
Finland's leading contract manufacturer of metal components
25.7.2023
The result for January-June 2023
Key figures
- Net sales increased and was EUR 60.2 million (EUR 54.4 million)
- EBITDA clearly improved and was EUR 5.4 million (EUR 3.8 million)
- The operating result was EUR 2.5 million (EUR 1.0 million)
- Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 5.4 million (EUR 2.1 million)
Financing
- The Group's cash and cash equivalents at the end of June were EUR 13.0 million (EUR 5.1 million)
- At the end of the review period, the group had a subscription limit of USD 8.0 million, of which the unused portion was USD 7.5 million
- At the end of the review period, Componenta had unused and binding credit commitments EUR 4.0 million (EUR 4.0 million)
- During the review period, the group raised the second and at the same time the last installment of 2 million euros from the working capital loan agreed last December
- The Group's liquidity was at a very good level at the end of the review period
Market situation
- The order book is at a good level
- The general availability of materials has improved but the cost level is still exceptionally high
- The price fluctuation of electrical energy has stabilized
25.7.2023
2
Topical during the reporting period
Customers and order book
- New sales success and increasing market share
- Maintenance of delivery and service capability
- Development of commodity and electricity indices and other sales prices changes
- The order book remained at a high level − customer outlook is mostly positive
Operating environment
- General economic situation and effects of the Russia's war of aggression
- Energy cost development and predictability
- Availability of materials and components and expectations of cost development
Personnel and own actions
- Flexibility, resilience and commitment of our own personnel
- Ensuring capacity and responsiveness
- Ensuring the procurement of materials and raw materials
25.7.2023
3
Net sales by customer segments
Machine building
Agricultural and
Energy industry
Defense equipment
Other industries
forestry machinery
industry
43 % (48 %)
8 % (8 %)
3 % (1 %)
5 % (6 %)
41 % (37 %)
Figures January−June 2023 (January−June 2022)
25.7.2023
4
Net sales
EUR, million
35
28.9
30.1
30.7
29.5
30
24.6
25
20
15
10
5
0
2022/Q2
2022/Q3
2022/Q4
2023/Q1
2023/Q2
25.7.2023
5
