Componenta : Resolutions of Annual General Meeting

Resolutions of Annual General Meeting 2023

Componenta Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 13 April 2023 at 11.00 a.m. EEST

Componenta Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held today, 13 April 2023, in Vantaa. A video recording of the AGM will be added to the company's website within a reasonable period of time after the meeting.

The AGM supported all the proposals presented to the meeting and approved the remuneration report. The AGM adopted the company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period of 1 Jan-31 Dec, 2022.

Resolution on the use of profit shown on the balance sheet

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the AGM decided that no dividends will be distributed on the basis of the balance sheet established for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2022.

Composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal by the Shareholders' Nomination Board, the AGM resolved that the annual remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board shall be EUR 50,000 and the annual remuneration payable to other members of the Board of Directors shall be EUR 25,000. In addition, the members of possible committees of the Board of Directors will be paid an annual remuneration of EUR 5,000. Travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors shall be compensated in accordance with the company's travel policy.

In accordance with the proposal by the Shareholders' Nomination Board, the number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be four (4). The AGM re-elected the current members of the Board of Directors Tomas Hedenborg, Anne Leskelä, Harri Suutari and Petteri Walldén. The term for the members of the Board of Directors expires at the close of the next AGM.

Election and remuneration of the Auditor

The AGM elected the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the Auditor for the next term of office. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has notified the company that Ylva Eriksson, Authorised Public Accountant, will act as the responsible auditor. The renumeration for the Auditor will be paid according to an invoice approved by the company.

Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the share issue

In accordance with the Board of Director's proposal the AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on share issues in one or several tranches as follows:

The issuance of shares may be carried out by offering new shares or transferring treasury shares held by the company.

The total number of shares to be issued or transferred under the authorisation may not exceed 571,275 shares, which corresponds to approximately 5.88 per cent of all the shares in the company.

The new shares may be issued and the treasury shares held by the company may be transferred for consideration or without consideration.