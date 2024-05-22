22.5.2024 16:35:01 EEST | Componenta Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Componenta Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 May 2024 at 4.35 p.m. EEST

On 13 April 2023, the Board of Directors of Componenta Corporation decided on a stock option plan for the key employees of the company and its subsidiaries, by virtue of an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the company on 13 April 2023.

The subscription price of the shares subscribed with the stock options 2023B is the trade volume weighted average quotation of the company's share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during the period of 22 April 2024-21 May 2024, which is EUR 2.35 per share. The share subscription price of the stock options 2023B will be reduced by the amount of share capital distributed per share and by the amount of dividends and assets distributed from the reserves of unrestricted equity per share. The stock options 2023B entitle their owners to subscribe for a maximum total of 133,326 new shares in the company or existing shares held by the company. The share subscription period of the stock options 2023B is 1 June 2027-31 May 2029.

The theoretical market value of one stock option 2023B is approximately EUR 1.0532 per stock option. The theoretical market value of the stock options is approximately EUR 140,418 in total. The theoretical market value of the stock options has been calculated by using the Black & Scholes stock option pricing model with the following assumptions: share price EUR 2.36, share subscription price EUR 2.35, risk-free interest rate 2.89%, validity of stock options approximately 5 years and volatility 46.92%.

The terms and conditions of the stock options are available on the company's website at www.componenta.com/en/investors.

Componenta Corporation

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 403 2200

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.componenta.com





Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customer needs are at the core of the company's broad technology portfolio. Componenta Corporation manufactures components for its customers, which are global manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's stock is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com